Ivory Coast: Deal reached with mutinous soldiers, President says

Earlier on Saturday, firing was heard at the military base in Akouedo, on the eastern edge of Abidjan, which is home to parachute commandos that are considered loyal to Mr Ouattara.
Also on Saturday. Defence minister Alain-Richard Donwahi travelled to Bouake, Ivory Coast’s second city, to discuss the protesters’ demands. An MP in the city said the soldiers wanted $ 8,000 and a house each.
Similar protests were also reported in the cities of Man, Daloa, Daoukro, Odienne and Korhogo.
The BBC’s Alex Duval Smith in Ivory Coast says the mutiny has brought back memories of Ivory Coast’s 10-year civil war, which ended in 2011.
Some of the mutineers were thought to be former rebels who joined the army after the conflict.
The rebels swept into Abidjan from Bouake in 2011, helping Mr Ouattara take power after his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo – now on trial at the International Criminal Court – refused to accept defeat in elections the previous year.
