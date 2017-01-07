Ivory Coast: Deal reached with mutinous soldiers, President says

Posted January 7, 2017 9:47 pm by Comments

President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast says he has reached an agreement with soldiers who have mutinied across the country.

He said he had taken into account their demands over pay and conditions. There was no comment from the soldiers.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Ouattara asked troops to return to their barracks.

The mutiny began on Friday in the city of Bouake, and spread to the commercial capital Abidjan, where soldiers overtook the army headquarters.

They fired in the air as they took control of the base in the Abidjan’s Plateau district.

In his statement late on Sunday, the president said: “I confirm that I have agreed to take into account the demands of the soldiers over bonuses and better working conditions.”

Earlier on Saturday, firing was heard at the military base in Akouedo, on the eastern edge of Abidjan, which is home to parachute commandos that are considered loyal to Mr Ouattara.

Also on Saturday. Defence minister Alain-Richard Donwahi travelled to Bouake, Ivory Coast’s second city, to discuss the protesters’ demands. An MP in the city said the soldiers wanted $ 8,000 and a house each.

Similar protests were also reported in the cities of Man, Daloa, Daoukro, Odienne and Korhogo.

The BBC’s Alex Duval Smith in Ivory Coast says the mutiny has brought back memories of Ivory Coast’s 10-year civil war, which ended in 2011.

Some of the mutineers were thought to be former rebels who joined the army after the conflict.

The rebels swept into Abidjan from Bouake in 2011, helping Mr Ouattara take power after his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo – now on trial at the International Criminal Court – refused to accept defeat in elections the previous year.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gunfire in Abidjan as Ivory Coast mutiny spreads  Shots rang out at a military base in Abidjan on Saturday as a mutiny by disgruntled troops appeared to spread...
  2. Ivory Coast’s Bouake and Daloa hit by shooting Gunfire has been heard in two cities in Ivory Coast in a suspected mutiny by soldiers, military sources and local...
  3. Ivory Coast: Army revolt spreads Mutinying soldiers entered Ivory Coast’s military headquarters and fired into the air inside the compound housing the defense ministry on...
  4. Ouattara re-elected as Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara has won a landslide victory in Ivory Coast’s presidential election, results showed Wednesday, in a vote seen as...
  5. Mutiny: Heavy shootings as soldiers attack police stations in ICoast over bonuses Heavy weapons fire was heard Friday near Ivory Coast’s largest military camp in the city of Bouake, where at least...
  6. Ivory Coast’s Ouattara Acts To Draft New Constitution Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has taken a step toward drawing up a new constitution and scrapping a nationality clause...
  7. Ivory Coast Votes On New Constitution As Opposition Boycotts Voters in Ivory Coast cast their ballots in a referendum on Sunday to decide whether to approve a new constitution...
  8. Ivory Coast holds first post-war presidential poll Ivory Coast’s President, Alassane Ouattara, was heavily favoured to win a second term in a Sunday vote seen as crucial...
  9. Ivory Coast President calls for break-up of power, water monopolies Ivory Coast will break up its long-standing electricity and water monopolies and introduce competition to reduce prices amid growing public...
  10. 16 killed in Ivory Coast attack, Al-Qaeda claims responsibility Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara (C) visits the beach resort of Grand-Bassam after gunmen went on a shooting rampage in three...

< YOHAIG home