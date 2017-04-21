Jang vows to stop Lalong from rigging LG polls

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State Governor Dr. Jonah David Jang, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would stop any attempt to rig the forth coming Local Government Election by Governor Simon Lalong.

The senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, said the Lalong administration was scare of conducting Local Government polls in the state because of the strength and acceptability of PDP at the grass root.

Sen. Jang stated this when member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Maren, donated Hospital equipments in Mangu and Bokkos General Hospital and empowerment of widows in his constituency.

“We are optimistic that PDP will make an impressive performance during the forthcoming local government election in the state and we will stand out ground to resist any attempt to rig the election by government of the day.

“I got wing of the information that arrangement has been made only to write and announce results of the elections by the present administration because they are aware that PDP is more on ground that APC in the state. I called on the youths to guide their votes jealously so that PDP will bounce back in 2019.”

Jang explained that efforts is in top gear to reconcile members of the party at the national level by former President Goodluck Jonathan and caution eminent members of the party from defecting to the ruling APC.

Also, the senator representing Plateau South, Jeremiah Useni, said those who dumped PDP in Plateau are currently regretting their action because of the inept leadership style of the APC government both in the state and at the national level.

He expressed hope that Senator representing Plateau Central, Chief Joshua Dariye would return to PDP soon.

