Jigawa: House S?peaker impeached, removed from office

(By Ahmed Abubakar – DUTSE)

Members of the Jigawa state House? of Assembly have unanimously removed their former speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba, from office.

The impeachment?, which was read by Deputy Speaker, Honourable Ahmed Garba, followed a notice circulated yesterday by the members which 25 out of the 30 existing members of the house signed.

“We the undersigned 25 members of Jigawa state House of Assembly have unanimously resolved to impeach Hon. Idris Garba as the speaker with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Among the reasons given for Garba’s impeachment is that the former speaker was too rigid and uncompromising to go along with his colleagues in moving the activities of the house forward.”

Another claim was that the former speaker “arrogates to himself too much power which necessitated us in losing confidence in him.”

There were a wide range of allegations levied against the former speaker, whose removal was received positively in the state capital.

A new speaker was voted and sworn in (Hon. Isa Idris from Gwaram contituency?), who promised in his acceptance speech not condone hypocrisy and gossiping from members, while assuring that he will ensure sustainable corporation between legislature and the government.