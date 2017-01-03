Jigawa: House S?peaker impeached, removed from office

Posted January 3, 2017 1:47 pm by Comments

(By Ahmed AbubakarDUTSE)
Members of the Jigawa state House? of Assembly have unanimously removed their former speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba, from office.
The impeachment?, which was read by Deputy Speaker, Honourable Ahmed Garba, followed a notice circulated yesterday by the members which 25 out of the 30 existing members of the house signed.
“We the undersigned 25 members of Jigawa state House of Assembly have unanimously resolved to impeach Hon. Idris Garba as the speaker with immediate effect,” the statement read.
Among the reasons given for Garba’s impeachment is that the former speaker was too rigid and uncompromising to go along with his colleagues in moving the activities of the house forward.”
Another claim was that the former speaker “arrogates to himself too much power which necessitated us in losing confidence in him.”
There were a wide range of allegations levied against the former speaker, whose removal was received positively in the state capital.
A new speaker was voted and sworn in (Hon. Isa Idris from Gwaram contituency?), who promised in his acceptance speech not condone hypocrisy and gossiping from members, while assuring that he will ensure sustainable corporation between legislature and the government.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Jigawa House Of Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Idris Garba (NAN) Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba has been sacked, the third speaker to lose his...
  2. Garba elected Speaker of Jigawa Assembly Alhaji Idris Garba, member representing Jahun Constituency in Jigawa House of Assembly, has emerged the new Speaker of the sixth...
  3. Edo State House of Assembly Suspends Impeached Speaker The Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Victor Edoro, has been impeached by 16 of the 24 members of the...
  4. Jigawa House extends LG bosses’ tenure By Tina Akannam Dutse—As Jigawa State House of Assembly, yesterday, extended the tenure of the sole administrators of the state’s...
  5. Court reinstates Kogi House of Assembly’s impeached Speaker The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, reinstated the impeached Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly,...
  6. Abia House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Martins Azubuike, has been impeached. A new Speaker, Honourable Kennedy Njoku,...
  7. Jigawa Speaker donates N1m for NECO scratch cards Alhaji Idris Garba, The Speaker, Jigawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Idris Garba, has donated N1 million to 105 candidates...
  8. Impeached Kogi speaker, 14 others petition House of Reps   The ‘impeached’ Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Mr. Momoh Jimoh-Lawal, and 14 other members of the...
  9. Kogi Speaker Impeached Five members of the Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday morning impeached the Speaker, Hon. Momoh Jimoh and chose...
  10. Kogi Assembly speaker impeached The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Momoh Jimoh-Lawal, was impeached on Thursday. However, the speaker’s camp has dismissed the...

< YOHAIG home