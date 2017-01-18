Johnson: EU shouldn’t mete out trade punishment over Brexit

Posted January 18, 2017 5:47 pm by Comments

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has likened any attempt to punish Britain for leaving the European Union to a World War 2 escape movie.

Johnson spoke on Wednesday in New Delhi, a day after Prime Minister Theresa May laid out the case for a “hard Brexit”, in which Britain leaves the European single market.

According to the secretary, attempts to curb free trade cut both ways.

He was answering a question on comments made earlier by an aide to French President Francois Hollande who said Britain should not expect a better trading relationship with Europe once it was out.

“If Monsieur Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings that anyone chooses to escape, rather in the manner of some World War 2 movie, then I don’t think that’s the way forward,” Johnson answered.

“It’s not in the interests of our friends or our partners.”

Johnson’s comments to the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitical conference hosted by the Indian foreign ministry and the Observer Research Foundation, will be scrutinized back home to see whether he is straying from May’s message.

In his prepared remarks Johnson – a leading face of the successful campaign to vote “leave” in a referendum last June – said Britain should embrace free trade not only with Europe but with the wider world.

“We want to be outside the cathedral but support it like a flying buttress,” Johnson said,

He added that he had been mistranslated when he had made the same remark in an earlier speech to say Britain wanted to be a “flying bucket”.

Joking apart, the maverick Euroscentric, who pulled out of the race to succeed Premier David Cameron to clear the way for May, made several points underlining Britain’s commitment to be a strong partner in Europe.

Britain believed in multilateral cooperation, while the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was the “cornerstone of our defense,” he said.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Post-BREXIT: Johnson pulls out, won’t replace Cameron as P.M. (LONDON, England) Former London mayor Boris Johnson, who led the successful campaign for the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, announced Thursday that he...
  2. Iceland says it would welcome the UK into the European Free Trade Association post-Brexit Iceland has said that it would welcome the return of the UK into the European Free Trade Association — a...
  3. Obama issues stark trade warning against Brexit Obama Barack Obama warned Britain on Friday against leaving the European Union, undercutting a key argument of eurosceptics by saying...
  4. Brexit trade deal ‘could take 10 years’ A post-Brexit United Kingdom-European Union trade deal might take 10 years to finalise and still fail, Britain’s ambassador to the...
  5. Johnson says Britain not abandoning ‘leading role’ in Europe British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. / AFP PHOTO / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS New British foreign minister and top Brexit backer Boris...
  6. Leaving EU ‘does not mean leaving Europe’: UK’s Boris Johnson Leaving the European Union “does not mean leaving Europe”, Britain’s new foreign minister and leading Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson said...
  7. Britain’s Johnson on first Turkey trip since Brexit tensions Boris Johnson, UK foreign secretary / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY Boris Johnson on Monday made his first visit...
  8. Battle for Brexit PM: Johnson pulls out Former mayor of London Boris Johnson on Thursday ruled himself out of the race to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron...
  9. Australia says keen on early free trade deal with Britain Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has told his British counterpart Theresa May he would like to see the two countries...
  10. Brexit ‘does not mean leaving Europe’ Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses staff inside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in central London on July...

< YOHAIG home