Kano: Youths kick against multiple taxation, demand incentives for farming

Youths in Jos have kicked against multiple taxation and demanded a boost in security as well as provision of farming incentives.

The youth made the remark on Sunday in Jos in a survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on their New Year expectations for the state government.

They said this would improve the standard of living of Nigerians and accelerate the country’s development.

An entrepreneur, Miss Manan Dayir, said youths, who strived hard to establish businesses, were excessively taxed.

Dayir said with the development, the youth found it hard to sustain their businesses.

“ When you establish a business instead of waiting for a white collar job, you see government officials charging you excessively.

“All the levels of government would tax you and you will not be able to sustain your small business.

“In 2017, government should please address this issue to boost the economy,’’ she said.

A farmer, Mrs Ruth Duniya, said that the provision of farming incentives and access roads should be one of the major priorities of government in 2017, “if government is truthfully committed to diversify the economy’’.

“If we truly want to diversify the economy, government should provide incentives for farmers and access roads.

“A ban on genetically modified seedlings should be placed because of its adverse effects on health.

“The access roads would ensure conveyance of farm produce from rural to urban areas at affordable prices; thus reducing prices of foods which the less- privileged Nigerian cannot afford,’’ Duniya said.

A student, Mr Johnson Ishaku said that the security challenges bedevilling the country had greatly affected the school calendar, especially the recent attacks on the College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kaduna State.

“ When lives and properties of your school mates and staff of your institution are threatened, it is difficult to function effectively in disseminating and assimilating knowledge.

“This is what happened in the recent attack at the College of Education, Gidan Waya.

“The security of lives should be the focus of the government, especially in locations where there are institutions.

“No investor would channel resources where his life is threatened, “ he said.

(Source: NAN)

