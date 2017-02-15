Kebbi govt recovers N10b loans from rice farmers

From: Olanrewaju Lawal  Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has recovered about N10 billion from the N15 billion loans from rice farmers in the state.

Recall that during the dry season farming, the Federal Government has made available a loan of N15 billion to the state rice farmers but they had not been defaulting it repaying the loans. This led to pressures from the state government to have the loans repaid.

Deputy Governor of the state, Samaila Debai, was appointed as the chairman recovery committee who had visited Argungu and other villages, last week, to mount pressure on the defaulters.

The recovery was disclosed to newsmen by the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Garba Dandiga.  He said the farmers also achieved more than the production target.

According to Dandiga,  ‘”Out of N15 billions of Archored Borrowers launched in 2015, we have recovered about N10 billions through cash and rice. We also produced 1.8 metric tonnes and that is above the target. ”

The commissioner also disclosed that the state government would purchase 100 Tractors to the farmers across the state.

He explained the state government would continue to support farming which is the main

Occupation of the people of the state adding that another 100,000 of fertilizer is also expected to be share to the farmers in the state.

Dandiga, who said that Kebbi State has achieved a lot in rice producing, wheat and other crops, maintained that more states have been developing interest to partner with the Kebbi State in order to make food items available in their states.

The commissioner further pointed out that Kebbi State government, through his ministry, has sponsored over 20,000  farmers to produce Soya beans in Zuru area while they were given fertilizer and seed for the production.

