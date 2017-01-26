Kwara hosts National Quranic recitation competition

Posted January 26, 2017 1:47 pm by Comments

From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Arrangements have been concluded by the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in collaboration with the Kwara State Musabaqah Committee, to host the 31st edition of the National Quranic Recitation Competition in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the event, Justice Idris Haroon (rtd), the competition will run from Friday, 3rd February to Saturday, February 11, 2017 and will feature participants from about 30 states of the federation.

The chairman, who is also a former Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, further stressed that “the opening ceremony for the event has been slated for Friday 3rd  February 2017 at the Metropolitan Square along Asa-Dam road.

“The competition proper will be held at the University Auditorium of Al-Hikmah University for male and female while the closing ceremony for the event where laurels will be given to winners of different categories of the competition will be held at the Metropolitan square on Saturday 11th February 2017.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, the Emir of Kano , Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the Chairman of Dangote Groups, Alhaji Aliko Dangote are among dignitaries expected at the occasion.”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Winners emerge in Bauchi Quranic competition, get new cars The government says it spent N57 million on the contest. The post Winners emerge in Bauchi Quranic competition, get new...
  2. Etisalat hosts football competition at Usman Dan Fodio University The Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto was a beehive of activities recently as it played host to Etisalat Cliqfest, the...
  3. Ghost workers: Kwara begins verification of schools   The Kwara State Government has commenced the verification of schools across the state in its on-going authentication of workers...
  4. 51 teams pick forms for maiden Kwara Beach Soccer tourney Ilorin – Fifty-one clubs have so far picked up forms to participate in the maiden Kwara Beach Soccer tournament in...
  5. Kwara FA boss donates trophy for grassroots football tourney Ilorin – The Chairman of Kwara Football Association (FA), Malam Busari Ishola, has donated a trophy for All Primary Schools...
  6. APC Chairman, Secretary In Kwara State Kidnapped The Kwara State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Balogun Fulani-Ishola and the party’s secretary Olabode Adekanye, have been...
  7. Kwara transition committee unfolds one-week inauguration ceremony The Inauguration Committee for the second term swearing-in ceremony of Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed on May 29, has announced...
  8. Help, Kwara Government stealing our property – University of Ilorin The state government disputes the claim that it ceased the property. The post Help, Kwara Government stealing our property –...
  9. Kwara tertiary institutions to. receive N204.9m as Q1, Q2 allocations Five Kwara State-owned tertiary institutions are to receive the sum of N204, 936, 393.62 as allocation for first and second...
  10. Ahmed, party chair, supporters receive Saraki in Kwara Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, yesterday received...

< YOHAIG home