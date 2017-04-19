Lagos aims to produce 745 MGD in 2020 – Official

Group Managing Director, Lagos Water Corporation, Mr. Muminu Badmus, says the corporation aims to produce 745 Million Gallons of water per Day (MGD) by 2020.

Badmus, who made the disclosure in an interview, in Lagos, on Wednesday, said the corporation currently produced  210 MGD, while the demand was 540 MGD.

He said the current production left a shortfall of 330 MGD of the water need of the population.

“The Lagos population is over 20 million and is projected to hit 29 million by 2020. By then, water demand in Lagos will be 733 MGD.

“As of now, the water demand is 540 MGD and we are able to supply 210 MGD.

“With our projected production base of 745 MGD in 2020, there will be excess of 12 MGD.

“To achieve this, the corporation has embarked on many projects to increase production and expansion of reticulation across the state,” he said.

Badmus said the corporation had already started the construction of phase II of Adiyan Waterworks with  capacity to produce 70 MGD.

He said that the phase would serve three million residents in Lagos State when the reticulation was completed.

According to him, many rehabilitation works are on-going in many of the corporation’s mini waterworks in parts of the state.

Badmus said that the corporation was also leveraging on investments from the private sector to realise quickly its water road map for 2020, through public private partnership.

He said that care was being taken to ensure a reasonable pricing of water in the state.

According to him, the current rehabilitation and expansion projects in different parts of the state involve replacement of pipes and mains expansion to boost water supply.

Badmus said there were on-going rehabilitation works at  major waterworks in  Iju, Adiyan, and Akute for efficient service delivery.

He promised that the host communities where major waterworks were situated would also benefit from  water supply. (NAN)

