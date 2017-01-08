Lagos: Civil Defence shuts 13 fuel stations

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, on Sunday, January 8, said that it had sealed 13 fuel stations, for allegedly under dispensing petroleum products.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Miss Kenny Bada, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Bada said that the NSCDC carried out the exercise in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

“The men of NSCDC, through its Intelligence Department, uncovered 13 filling stations in Badagry axis known for selling petroleum products to unsuspecting public below the stipulated dispensing measurement.

“These filling stations were sealed on Jan. 5, 2017.

“They include Falcons Filling Station at MTN Bus Stop; Royal Stream filling station at Mowo extension, Energy filling station at Mowo and Labs filling station, Mowo.

“Also sealed are Energy filling station and Ramos filling station, Aradagun and two Total filling stations at Toga.

“Others are MRS filling station at Toga, JINMS filling station at Badagry Roundabout, Jackson filling station at Seme-Badagry, Olubisi Obinja Nig. Ltd at Joseph Dosu Way, and Nybo filling station Sawmill Bus Stop,” she said.

Bada said that the operation was made possible as a result of intelligence gathering by the men of the corps.

“The Commandant of Lagos State NSCDC, Tajudeen Balogun said, it is not the duty of the corps to seal up filling stations found to be involved in malpractices.

“Hence, the need for collaboration with the DPR, statutorily mandated to carry out this exercise.’’

The PRO urged the public to report any suspicious act to the corps for immediate action, to further reduce criminal activities in the state.

