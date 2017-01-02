Lagos: Hope for a better year, lawmakers assure residents

Posted January 2, 2017 5:47 pm by Comments

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh on Monday urged residents of the state to renew hope in the country and look forward to better things in the New Year.

Braimoh, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“I congratulate the good and great people of Lagos State as we witness this New Year 2017. As a people, we need to renew our faith in our country and polity.

“There’s no other place to call our own. Let us consciously bring a rebirth to bear in our orientation, norms and value systems.

“Let us shun greed, avarice, ostentation and corruption, which have been our bane as we evolved as a people in the comity of nations.

“We need more patience, perseverance and endurance to arrive the promise land. With courage, determination faith and candour, we shall build a country of our dreams,” he said.

The lawmaker urged residents to continue to support the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration to achieve greater feats in the New Year.

According to him, the governor needs greater support and cooperation from the populace to further deliver his electoral promises.

“No government can do it alone; for us in Lagos State to enjoy more dividends of democracy, the support of residents is highly imperative.

“I implore Lagosians especially to cooperate and collaborate with Gov. Ambode as he strives relentlessly, consistently, manifestly and persistently to make life more abundant for us.

“ The governor deserves our prayers, support and encouragement,” he said.

Another lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade, representing APC-Epe II at the Assembly, also expressed optimism that 2017 would bring an end to recession and turnaround in the economy.

Olulade, Chairman, House Committee on Health Services, told NAN that 2017 would usher in a period of economic buoyancy and new lease of life for the country.

“The current economic downturn in the country no doubt is biting hard, but I believe that with what the administration has so far put in place, the country will surely witness a turnaround early in the New Year.

“I am hopeful that the country will move out of the current recession into economic prosperity for the good of all.

“We all as citizens only need to support the current administration in its drive to rid the country of corruption.

“ I want to urge all to approach the New Year with hope and excitement for national prosperity and new lease of life for all,” Olulade said.

(Source: NAN)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Over 470,000 residents affected with HIV virus in Lagos – Lawmakers Mr Segun Olulade, the Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health, said that no fewer than 470,...
  2. Lassa fever: Lagos lawmaker urges residents to be cautious Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, has called on residents in the state to be cautious...
  3. 100 Days: Amosun asks residents to keep hope alive Abiodun Onafuye/Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has urged residents of the state...
  4. Nigeria’s economy will witness upturn in 2017 says Lawmaker A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade, says he is optimistic of a burgeoning economy early 2017 just as President Muhammadu...
  5. Ambode thanks Lagos residents, vows more transformation in 2017 Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday thanked Lagosians for the massive support given to his administration in 2016....
  6. Police Assure Residents Of Peace During Elections In Lagos   The Police in Lagos has assured residents of their readiness to work in collaboration with other security agencies, to ensure...
  7. Heading Petroleum Ministry: Lagos lawmakers back Buhari • NNPC Headquarters… accounts shielded by constitution Some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Saturday gave support...
  8. Nasarawa Police Assure Residents Of Hitch-Free Yuletide  The Nasarawa state police command has assured residents of a hitch free yuletide celebration. The State Commissioner of Police, CP...
  9. Lagos lawmaker, Olulade unlocks youths’ potentials A lawmaker representing Epe constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Segun Olulade, at the weekend, moved...
  10. Crime: Lawmaker urges Lagos residents to provide useful information The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security has urged automobile dealers, hoteliers and nightclubs owners...

< YOHAIG home