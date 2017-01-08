Lagos: Illegal settlements in Eti-Osa to be dismantled

Posted January 8, 2017 10:48 pm by Comments

Barely a day after environmentalist NGO, Safe Habitat, petitioned the Lagos state government to address the presence of illegal aliens and outlaws in certain coastal communities in the state, there are indications that efforts are on to evict illegal settlers and dismantle their shacks.
The group, which advocates environmental safety, had in a statement by its Executive Director, Ade Williams on Saturday, January 7, said “we are concerned about information reaching us that some aliens and criminals fleeing from law enforcement agencies have formed the habit of creating illegal settlements and shanties in some waterfront communities, especially in Eti-Osa local government area of the state, where they constitute an environmental nuisance and launch criminal attacks against residents of Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and others.”
Williams said that the earlier government and other stakeholders take decisive action against illegal settlements and shanties, the better for the environment, lawful residents and the general business environment of the state.
In a follow up statement on Sunday, Safe Habitat said “we are glad to update members of the public that further information reaching us after our statement on Saturday indicates that both the state government and the relevant stakeholders in Eti-Osa local government area of the state have started taking steps to remove the shanties in Ebute Ikate Elegushi to stop the environmental nuisance and security threats coming from the community.”
While commending Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the Elegushi Royal Family and the Ikate Elegushi Residents Association for rising up to the challenge, Safe Habitat noted that the Lagos government had taken a similar action in 2016 to rid Ikoyi and Victoria Island of illegal settlements.
The previous administration of the state had cleared Kuramo beach of criminal activities in 2007 by dislodging illegal settlers erecting shanties in the popular resort area.
“We are aware that the prompt response by the state and relevant stakeholders is to disallow fleeing Boko Haram insurgents dislodged from the North East, Niger Delta militants and other criminal elements from neighbouring countries from having a foothold in Eti-Osa and indeed Lagos state. We commend this and urge all stakeholders to mobilise support for the effort”, Williams stated.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NGO seeks urgent action against illegal settlements in Lagos A civil society organization, Safe Habitat, has called on  Lagos State government and stakeholders in the state to show serious interest...
  2. Lagos demolishes illegal structures in Obalende Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Babatunde Adejare The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment has demolished several illegal structures...
  3. SHANTIES: 2,500 criminal hideouts demolished in Lagos By Olasunkanmi Akoni Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force, yesterday, demolished over 2,500 illegal shanties allegedly used as hideouts...
  4. Lagos reads riot act to owners of illegal structures, street hawkers The Lagos State Government on Sunday read the riot act to all the owners of illegal structures, shanties, street hawkers...
  5. Lagos State Water Courts Illegal, Unacceptable-ERA/FoEN The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has described Lagos State government’s establishment of special courts to prosecute...
  6. “Operation No Shanties In Lagos” Kicks Off In Ikeja (Photos) As part of the measures to rid the state of criminality, Governor Ambode has ordered the demolition of all shanties...
  7. VI, Ikoyi clean Up – Lagos begins clearing of illegal structures The much anticipated Clean Up of Ikoyi and Victoria Island areas commenced simultaneously on Saturday with officials of the State...
  8. Ayade Reaches Out To Hausa Settlements In Cross River The Cross River State government has reached out to the Hausa communities in the state, to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir with...
  9. Kogi to establish six farm settlements The Kogi State government has concluded plans to establish six farm settlements in its three senatorial districts. Special Adviser to...
  10. Gov. Ortom Directs Clean Up Of Flood Prone Settlements. The Benue State government has directed sanitation agencies, residents and traders at the Wurukum Market to clean up all blocked...

< YOHAIG home