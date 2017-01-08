Lagos: Illegal settlements in Eti-Osa to be dismantled

Barely a day after environmentalist NGO, Safe Habitat, petitioned the Lagos state government to address the presence of illegal aliens and outlaws in certain coastal communities in the state, there are indications that efforts are on to evict illegal settlers and dismantle their shacks.

The group, which advocates environmental safety, had in a statement by its Executive Director, Ade Williams on Saturday, January 7, said “we are concerned about information reaching us that some aliens and criminals fleeing from law enforcement agencies have formed the habit of creating illegal settlements and shanties in some waterfront communities, especially in Eti-Osa local government area of the state, where they constitute an environmental nuisance and launch criminal attacks against residents of Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and others.”

Williams said that the earlier government and other stakeholders take decisive action against illegal settlements and shanties, the better for the environment, lawful residents and the general business environment of the state.

In a follow up statement on Sunday , Safe Habitat said “we are glad to update members of the public that further information reaching us after our statement on Saturday indicates that both the state government and the relevant stakeholders in Eti-Osa local government area of the state have started taking steps to remove the shanties in Ebute Ikate Elegushi to stop the environmental nuisance and security threats coming from the community.”

While commending Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the Elegushi Royal Family and the Ikate Elegushi Residents Association for rising up to the challenge, Safe Habitat noted that the Lagos government had taken a similar action in 2016 to rid Ikoyi and Victoria Island of illegal settlements.

The previous administration of the state had cleared Kuramo beach of criminal activities in 2007 by dislodging illegal settlers erecting shanties in the popular resort area.