Lalong condoles Aregbesola over Adeleke’s death

Posted April 24, 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has commiserated with his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola,  over the death of first civilian governor of the stat, Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke.

Governor Lalong, in a press statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen, said the deceased Senator was a “quintessential  politician, whose sudden death was shocking, heartbreaking, and very sad.”

He said late Adeleke who was an astute businessman, cum politician, the pioneer Governor of Osun State and a two-time Senator, had contributed immeasurably to the political and socio-economic growth of the state.

“I commiserate with Governor Rauf Aregbesola, the family of Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke, and the entire people of Osun State, especially his teeming followers, over the Senator’s untimely exit, which occurred at a time that his vast experience and invaluable services are most needed in the state and at the national level.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Adeleke’s death is a great loss that will create a huge vacuum in the state and on the national political scene, which will be hard to fill.

“The family, the Governor and the deceased’s beloved ones should, however, take solace in the fact that death is an inevitable end for all mortals and, being believers in God, they should all pray for the repose of his soul.”

Governor Lalong added that the late Senator lived an exemplary and fulfilled life, which he bequeathed to those he has left behind should be emulated to ensure they accomplish Adeleke’s legacies and dreams.

