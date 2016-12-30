Mali rejects deportee from France

Posted December 30, 2016 3:47 pm by Comments

Mali has sent back two people who were deported from France on the same planes they arrived on, questioning whether they were even Malian citizens.
The pair were flown to Bamako using European travel permits or “laissez-passez”, not passports or other Malian papers, the government said.
The government said it could not accept people “simply assumed to be Malian”.
Recent reports of a deal with the EU to repatriate failed Malian asylum seekers have sparked protests.
In a statement, the Malian government condemned the use of the European “laissez-passez” in cases of expulsion, describing it as “against international conventions”

It also warned airlines not to let people using the document fly to Mali

There is a large Malian community in France, the former colonial power, which supports their relatives back home by sending money.
More than 360,000 people have reached Europe by crossing the Mediterranean this year, Many pass through Mali on their way although Malians are not among the 10 nationalities most likely to attempt the journey.

Mali has denied that it agreed to enable the return from Europe of Malian migrants as part of a deal that was heralded in December by senior European diplomats as the first of its kind.

A $ 1.9bn (£1.2bn) European Union-backed fund to tackle African migration was announced in November 2015, with African leaders agreeing to allow the return of failed asylum seekers in return for development aid.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. EU to pay Mali to take back their illegal migrants The EU and Mali have reached an agreement on repatriating asylum applicants who are denied entry by European authorities. In...
  2. Mali jihadist leader calls for more attacks on France “Answer this offence with your explosive belts, your remote-controlled charges and your booby-trapped devices,” he said in remarks apparently aimed...
  3. EU, Mali reach agreement to return migrants Migrants sit in their boat during a rescue operation by Italian Navy vessels off the coast The European Union on...
  4. France vows to strengthen UN mission in Mali France vowed on Monday to strengthen cooperation with the UN mission in Mali as it seeks to implement an ambitious...
  5. Austria rejects EU proposal on jobs for asylum seekers The EU should not give asylum seekers access to labour markets as this would attract additional migrants, Austrian Interior Minister...
  6. Mali declares state of Emergence in Kidal over renewed attacks Malian government has declared State of emergency in Kidal following exchange of gun battle between pro-government militia and a Tuareg-dominated...
  7. Mali Hotel Attack: Police Hunt For Three Suspects At least three people suspected of involvement in a jihadist attack on a luxury hotel in Bamako, Mali’s capital, that...
  8. Captives rescued as Mali hotel siege leaves seven dead Captives held by gunmen during a standoff at a hotel in central Mali have been freed overnight and at least...
  9. New attacks being planned in France, Europe – French PM French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said Monday that authorities believe new terror attacks are being planned in France and in...
  10. Mali Nightclub Attack Kills Five In Bamako There’s been a deadly gun and grenade attack on a Mali nightclub leaving five people dead in the West African...

< YOHAIG home