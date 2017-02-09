Medical supplies for Nigerian Navy hospitals

BY PHILIP NWOSU

Medical equipment worth 500 million naira was at the recently provided to the Nigerian Navy, by a United States based non-governmental organization(NGO), Medshare International.

The equipment include 24 Hill rom Advanta, 26 stryker S2 hospital beds with mattresses, four 40ft containers containing 4,000 boxes of medical supplies, syringes, stethoscope, drug delivery kits, IV pump sets , surgical gloves, opthalmoscope, thermometer, microscopes and laryingoscope.

The Nigerian Navy pledged to donate some of the items , for use at the camp of Internally Displaced Persons in the north-east and other areas where there is unrest the country.



Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas , directed that while some of the items be distributed for use to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) others should immediately be deployed and distributed to Nigerian Navy hospitals around the country.

Chief of Administration, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Henry Babalola said that the donation would strengthen the Nigerian Navy Medical Services in the area of providing health care delivery to naval personnel and their families and members of the public in general.

Admiral Ibas said with the increasing health care services provided by the Nigerian Navy hospitals and medical centres, equipment were going out of supplies and sometimes inadequate for the services rendered, adding that the equipment provided was needed to improve the services of the force’s medical facilities.

Admiral Babalola, who received the equipment on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, said the items would be distributed among naval hospitals across the country. “The Nigerian Navy has always considered the health and wellbeing of its personnel as key to the optimum fulfillment of its constitutional roles.

“It is for this reason that the navy established its own hospitals and medical centres across various commands. These hospitals and medical centres have expanded their services from catering for naval personnel and families to also providing for the general public,’’ he said.

He said the collaboration between Medshare and the navy was initiated to bridge the equipment and consumable shortfall in the navy’s medical services.

According to him, “The equipment handed over today would be distributed across all naval medical facilities and some, to the Internally Displaced Persons, especially in the North Eastern part of the country. It is also hoped that the items would be carefully used.The navy selected online only supplies it needed; there was no dumping of supplies on them.”

He said that the doctors and technicians would be trained to ensure the safe use of the equipment.

“I also appeal to the Naval Headquarters to put in place permanent template for managing these supplies from the central store to the unit level,’’ he said.

