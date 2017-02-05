MFM FC stun Sunshine Stars in Akure

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Football Club of Lagos on Sunday stunned hosts Sunshine Stars FC of Akure 1-0 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.

The Match Day 6 fixture played at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure had MFM FC scoring the match’s only goal through Stephen Odey in the 49th minute.

At the end of the match, Kayode Olujohungbe, the host team’s Technical Adviser, said he was disappointed with the result and that his team got its tactics wrong.

“They utilised their advantage and we opened the door for them. But we are very disappointed with the points we dropped, especially as we are planning to use this match to improve our standings on the log.

“It is very unfortunate, but we have learnt our lessons,’’ he said.

On his part, Fidelis Ilechuckwu, the Technical Adviser of MFM FC, said he had always believed in his players’ ability because they are young.

Ilechuckwu said what affected them last season was that they had no players on the bench who could always fill in for the others last season.

He said they would now be aiming for the title this season.

“I think it is all about players who can listen to instructions. They are very young with great spirits and we have a good bench that can perform very well,” the coach said.

The Technical Adviser later praised the League Management Company (LMC) for the improvements witnessed so far in the league competition.

(Source: NAN)