Mimiko intervenes in Ondo Assembly crisis

…As police quiz new deputy speaker, clerk, others

From Bamigbola

Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has intervened in the leadership crisis rocking the state House of Assembly.

This is even as the police have quizzed the newly elected deputy speaker of the House, Hon Ayo Arowele.

Also invited by the police for interrogation yesterday were the Clerk of the House and some senior officers working in the state assembly.

However, it was gathered that Mimiko met with some lawmakers in the state yesterday on how to resolve the crisis rocking the House.

Sources hinted that the ousted Speaker, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele and the ousted Deputy Speaker, Hon Fatai Olotu attended the meeting where issues bothering on the crisis were addressed.

Although details of the meeting were not made known, it was gathered that there was no resolution towards ending the crisis.

It was however learnt that the Police were in search of the mace which was allegedly taken away by the new deputy speaker.

Sunday Sun gathered that the Police were ordered to recover the mace, hence the arrest and subsequent interrogation of Arowele.

A police source hinted that Arowele allegedly promised to return the mace.

The source added that some senior career officers in the House of Assembly including the Clerk of the House were also interrogated by the police for their roles in the crisis.

It would be recalled that 16 out of the 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly had on Friday evening impeached Akindele as the Speaker and Fatai Olotu as Deputy Speaker.

Both Akindele and Olotu had been leading the House since Governor Olusegun Mimiko was declared Governor of the state by the Court of Appeal.