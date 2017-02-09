Minister says no substitute for town hall meetings

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 9, said the quarterly town hall meetings held across the country by the Federal Government would be sustained.

Mohammed told newsmen in Abuja that the meeting was aimed at letting government know how the people felt about its activities, adding that there was no substitute for it.

“We must keep Nigerians informed every time about what government is doing. It also helps to bring about a lot of unity among us.

“At the meetings, people tell you about what they feel about government. There is a lot of misconception which the meeting gives the opportunity to address.

“Nigerians need to be adequately informed not just about what the government is doing but they need to be enlightened about what will make them live better and longer.

“They must be alive first before they enjoy what government is doing,” he said.

On the N409 million budgeted for grassroots campaign and the N270 million for town hall meetings for 2017, the minister said that the figures were not even enough given the number states in the country.

“We are very conservative in our proposals,” he said.

He also said that the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) would be rebranded in many ways, including graphics and composition of news.

“Fresh faces that will anchor our programmes will also be employed,” he said.

(Source: NAN)

