Ministry without charity is useless, says Pastor Okafor

Gives widow N.5m

By ZIKA BOBBY

After he doled out N3.5 million as relief contribution to aid the treatment of ailing Nollywood members, Founder, Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries, aka Liberation City Church, Dr. Chris Okafor has again assisted an indigent widow with a cash gift of N500, 000.

The woman whose predicament had threatened to alienate her from her community burst out in tears, saying she never expected that level of intervention.

According to the man of God, “to me, ministry without charity is useless. I wouldn’t be in ministry if I couldn’t help humanity. As much as I’m able to do, I’ll do until the day I go to be with the Lord in heaven.”

The man of God also received some Muslim converts who came in their numbers to be born again.

There was however, a little discomfort amongst church members who were a little suspicious given the fearlessness with which the man of God chastised Islamic extremists and government’s sloppy handling of religious crisis in the country, the week before. But according to one members of the church, “if they (the Muslims) weren’t genuine, the man of God would have known easily…If I tell you what this man does and the things that he has uncovered since I’ve been coming here, you’ll never call him a human being again. They came with genuine intention.”

Some of the converts explained that the boldness of the man of God attracted them to the ministry. They explained that they had varying degrees of life threatening health challenges which they said had defied conventional medicines, hence their decision to seek help from the man popularly known as “The Oracle of God”.

Share