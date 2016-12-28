Missing Uni-Osun student found dead

From Clement ADEYI, Osogbo

A 400 Level student of Osun State University, (UNIOSUN) Osogbo, Osun State, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola, who was reported missing since last week has been found dead.

Daily Sun gathered that the late Damilola who was studying Biology/ Education at the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of the university left the town last Thursday to attend a programme of NASFAT society at Ikoyi, near Ikire Town but her whereabouts remained unknown since then until she was found dead yesterday along the road close to Iragbiji Town.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Rofiat left Ipetu-Ijesha on Thursday. She was supposed to be in a NASFAT programme at Ikoyi, not far from Ikire. We have been looking for her since Thursday. We just received a phone call that Rofiat’s body was found somewhere around Iragbiji.”

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, who confirmed the incident said the police would go the whole hog and unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Damilola.

He also assured that her killers would be apprehended and brought to justice.

He said the remains of the deceased student had already been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy, adding that her family had been notified.