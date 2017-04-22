NAFOWA donates food, non-food items to orphanage homes in Makurdi

Posted April 22, 2017 12:47 pm by Comments

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) at the weekend donated food and non food items worth millions of Naira to two orphanage homes in Makurdi the Benue State Capital.

National President of the Association and wife of the Chief of the Air Staff, Hajia Hafsat Sadique Abubakar who led NAFOWA members to present the donation at Gidan Bege House of Hope and Mama Abayol Orphanage both in Makurdi stated that the gesture was part of activities marking the 53rd NAF Day celebration.

She explained further that as an Association that is registered as a Non Governmental Organisation, NAFOWA had last year visited internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bama, Bornu State where it donated food and non food items worth millions of Naira.

Hajia Abubakar while restating NAFOWA’s commitment to bringing succour to the down-trodden, said this year, the Association identified the two orphanage homes in Makurdi and have come to put smiles on the faces of the orphans.

“We have come to visit and see your well being. NAFOWA is a non governmental association that had visited internally displaced persons in Bama last year where it distributed food and non food items worth  millions of naira. We are here today to donate food items like rice, beans, milk, milo, magi, school bags, bed sheets, plates and so on to orphanage homes in Makurdi.”

While urging them to be obedient to their elders and teachers, the NAFOWA National President enjoined the orphans to always take good care of themselves and be people of good character as future leaders of the country.

In their separate responses, Mr. Musa Abraham, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and Coordinator of Gidan Bege House of Hope, David Audu said they were overwhelmed by the donation and prayed God to abundantly bless NAFOWA and the Nigerian Air Force family at large.

Also speaking, one of the orphans, John Itodo, a 300 level student of Zoology at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi who noted that the donation was the biggest single donation they had ever received said it was a thing of joy that NAFOWA could extend such hand of fellowship to them.

Highlights of the event was the cutting of cake and serving of lunch to the orphans by the NAFOWA National President and her team.

