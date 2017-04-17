Nasarawa govt to construct more bridges, culverts in 2017 – Dep. Gov.

The Nasarawa State Government, on Monday, said that it would construct more bridges and culverts before the end of 2017 to connect rural communities in the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Silas Agara, disclosed this in Akwanga in Akwanga Local Government Area while receiving a delegation led by Mr. Moses Malle from Akun Development Area of the state.

Governor Tanko Al-makura recently released over N700 million to the 13 local governments and 18 development areas in the state to construct bridges and culverts.

Agara described 2017 as a year of transformation, stressing that “we are going to double the numbers of schools that were renovated in 2017”.

‘‘The bridges and culverts that you have seen is a tip of an ice berg as you are going to see the renovation of more culverts, more roads and more clinics, among others.’’

While thanking the stakeholders for the visit, he urged them to continue to pray for peaceful co-existence among the people of the state irrespective of the diverse ethnic, religious and political groups.

“Everybody in the state has seen what the government of Gov. Al-makura has done since its inception in fighting poverty, hunger, unemployment, youths and women restiveness as well as boosting the socio-economic development of the state.

“Apart from transforming the education, agriculture, economic, health, judicial, commercial sector, he has also constructed some reasonable kilometres of roads in each local government area in the state to boost our transportation system.

“The development strides of the state government under Gov. Al-Makura had improved the standard of living of the people of the state, generate employment as well as boosting the socio-economic development of the state and the country at large,” he said.

He called on the stakeholders and the people of the state to continue to pray and support President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Tanko Al-makura administration to enable them to succeed.

Earlier, the Overseer, Akun Development Area, Mr. Moses Malle, said the visit was to celebrate with the deputy governor on the occasion of Easter celebration.

Malle gave assurance that the people of the area would continue to support the programmes of Gov. Al-makura’s administration to make life more meaningful for citizens.

The delegation included Mr Baba Affiku, an APC chieftain in the area, Mrs Titi Monde, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Monday Nanza, a former Administrator of the area and Mr Paul Abuga, Gov. Al-makura’s Personal Assistant, among others. (NAN)

Share