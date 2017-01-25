Nasarawa political bigwigs ready to join mega party – Hon Awe

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Serving commissioners, members of State House of Assembly and National Assembly members from Nasarawa State have indicated interest to join the yet to be registered mega party (Action Democratic Party) in the state.

The state secretary pro tem of the party, Hon Yahaya Mohammed Awe, who made this known to newsmen, on Wednesday, in Lafia, explained that stakeholders from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nasarawa state have pledge to support and finance the party in the state.

He said the party has its eye firmly fixed on wrestling power from the ruling APC in the state, adding that already former and serving political office holders in the state have given their tacit support to the party in Nasarawa State.

Hon. Awe, who is a former member of the state assembly explained that what the party is doing now in the state is massive registration of members which is currently going on across the state in order to accommodate those who want to join the party in the state, adding that at the movement more than 50,000 prospective members.