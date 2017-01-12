NASS ponders allowing Yahya Jammeh to stay in Nigeria after office

The National Assembly will, on Thursday, debate the possibility of allowing embattled Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, to live in Nigeria upon leaving office on January 19.

A motion was moved along this line in the House of Representatives on Wednesday  and was set to be properly debated on Thursday.

The motion was moved under matters of urgent public importance by a Reps member from Jigawa State Sani Zoro.

Although other members of the lower house wanted the motion rejected outright, it was gathered that Speaker Yakubu Dogara ruled that it should be admitted for debate and advised them to wait till Thursday to either reject or accept the motion.

Hon. Zoro argued in his motion that Jammeh should be allowed to live in Nigeria, where his safety can be guaranteed while he is out of office. This, he said, would ensure that there was a crisis-free transition of power in The Gambia on January 19.

 

