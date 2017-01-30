NASS to raise 2017 health sector budget to N100b

Posted January 30, 2017 4:47 pm by Comments

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The National Assembly has resolved to raise the N51 billion budgeted for the health sector in the 2017 Appropriation Bill to N100 billion. The move is to ensure that funds are made available to revitalize 10,000 primary health care centres across the country.

Chairman of House Committee on Health Care Services, Hon. Chike John Okafor?, who made the disclosure, on Monday, in Abuja, during a stakeholders’ meeting of Primary Health Centres revitalisation support group, lamented that Nigeria would likely run into serious health challenges in 2017 if nothing was done to review the budgetary allocation to the sector.

He said the people to be badly affected would be women and children, especially those in the rural areas.

According to Hon. Okafor, “the current provisions for the the revitalisation of primary health centres is not commensurate with the current challenges. The budget proposal provides N3 billion for revitalising 1,000 primary healthcare centres in 2017, while the Federal Government plans to collaborate with states and local government areas to revitalise and make functional 10,000 centres nationwide by 2019.

“It is not clear how an average of N3 million would make a healthcare centres functional with the current widespread disrepair of infrastructure across the country. The ambition and amount allocated grossly understates the need in the country to achieve better health outcomes at the primary level.”

Speaking further, he said: “A more detailed analysis of the 2017 health appropriation bill, which still awaits legislative action by the National Assembly, will reveal that there is a huge drop in percentage of health appropriation compared to the previous years.

Okafor who represents Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Federal Constituency of Imo State further explained that, “the work of the primary healthcare centres revitalization support group is all about health system strengthening at all levels of government.

He said that the major problem in the health sector was funding and that if the public health centres were revitalized, the pressure would reduce on the tertiary health centres adding that the country requires about N100 billion to ensure that healthcare centres were in good standing.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. N12bn earmarked for hospitals’ decongestion in 2017 Budget The Federal Government made a commitment of N12 billion to decongest national hospitals and other tertiary teaching hospitals in the...
  2. 2017: All eyes on NHA, Health budget, PHCs, others Stakeholders in the health sector in Nigeria have said that if the National Health Act (NHA) is implemented, the budgetary...
  3. FG commits tos up appropriationt Health sector, says 15percent budget to health sector not visible in 2017 Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma The Minister of National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has said it...
  4. NASS To Ensure Budget Implementation For Health Sector The National Assembly Health and Appropriation committees have resolved to push the executive to ensure that budgets passed for all...
  5. Health Experts Want More Funding For Primary Health Care Centres Health experts in Osun State have asked the Federal Government to ?ensure that more funds are allocated to the Primary...
  6. Private Sector Health Alliance, HSDF, Cambridge University, plug Leadership & Management Gaps in Health Sector with Healthcare Leadership Academy As part of efforts to plug the leadership and management gaps in Nigeria’s health sector, the Private Sector Health Alliance...
  7. FG to increase Health Budget in 2017 —UDOMA Abuja—Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, said yesterday that the Federal Government was determined to improve the...
  8. 2016 Budget: FG to spend N221.7bn on health sector ??President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said N221.7 billion would be spent on health sector in 2016 as part of the...
  9. Minister: 10,000 primary health centres coming for 774 councils •‘60m Nigerians to access quality healthcare services in two years’ THE Federal Government plans to build 10,000 primary health centres...
  10. Buhari Flags Off Primary Health Care Revitalisation Programme Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has flagged off the Primary Health Care Revitalisation Programme, with the commissioning of the Kuchigoro Primary...

< YOHAIG home