NCC contributes over N1,4tr to Nigeria’s economy -Danbatta

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, says the commission has conttributed over N1.4 trillion to the Nigerian economy.

Danbatta make this disclosure, in Nsukka, on Thursday, while delivering the UNN 46th convocation lecture, titled “the Role of ICT infrastrcture in tertiary Education in Nigeria – NCC intervention.”

He said that the commission, ICT infrastructure and thosed licensed had helped to improve learning and teaching in tertiary institutions.

In his words, “NCC since inception has contributed over N1.4 trillion to Nigeria economy. NCC has done well that it has received both national award on exellence.

” The relivance of ICT infrastructure can not be over-emphaised as it has to overcome the lingering problems of learning and teaching,” he said.