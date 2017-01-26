NCC contributes over N1,4tr to Nigeria’s economy -Danbatta

Posted January 26, 2017 9:47 pm by Comments

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta,  says the commission has conttributed over N1.4 trillion  to the Nigerian economy.

Danbatta make this disclosure, in Nsukka, on Thursday, while delivering the UNN 46th convocation lecture, titled “the Role of ICT infrastrcture in tertiary Education in Nigeria – NCC intervention.”

He said that the commission, ICT infrastructure and thosed licensed had helped to improve learning and teaching in tertiary institutions.

In his words, “NCC since inception has contributed over N1.4 trillion to Nigeria economy. NCC has done well that  it has received both national award on exellence.

” The relivance of ICT infrastructure can not be over-emphaised as it has to overcome the lingering problems of learning and teaching,” he said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ‘NCC contributed N1.4tr to economy’ The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the commission has contributed more than N1.4...
  2. Nigeria’s telecoms industry’s investment profile hits $32bn, says Danbatta Lagos – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says about 32 billion dollars has been invested in the nation’s telecommunications industry...
  3. Danbatta yet to resume at NCC The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof  Umar Garba Danbatta, is yet to resume work....
  4. Diaspora Nigerians contributes $21bn yearly to Nigeria’s economy Prof. Hauwa Ibrahim Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) said on Monday that its members contribute 21 billion dollars annually to...
  5. Broadband is the next revolution —Danbatta THE new Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, appears unfazed by the brewing crisis...
  6. Danbatta reassigns NCC management staff Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reshuffled 53 management staff and reversed the deployment...
  7. NCC contributes N1.4trn to GDP in Q3, 2016 NIGERIAN C o m m u n i c a t i o n s Commission NCC has disclosed that...
  8. Subsidy package coming for Telcos – Danbatta The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, says the Commission is planning a...
  9. Why broadband is focus of NCC’s 8-Point Agenda — Danbatta THE Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta has explained that the exponential economic boost...
  10. Stakeholders task Danbatta on $32b telecoms sector restructuring Umaru Garba Danbatta AS the newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umaru Garba Danbatta,...

< YOHAIG home