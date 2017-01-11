Ndume protests removal, seeks protection of Senate’s integrity

Posted January 11, 2017 12:47 pm by Comments

The Nigerian Senate was thrown into a rowdy session, on Wednesday, as former Senate majority leader, Ali Ndume, protested his removal by the APC caucus in the upper legislative house.

Ndume, who sat behind the new majority leader, Ahmed Lawan, expressed utter shock and disappointment at his removal.

He also warned the Senate that such actions should not be allowed in future because it casts doubts on the integrity of the Senate

“If this happened to me today, it could be Ekweremadu tomorrow, we must protect the integrity of the Senate.

“Three times, I offered to resign as Senate Leader, but you all wanted me to stay,” a disappointed Ndume said.

But the APC shut Ndume down. According to them, Ndume’s removal was carried out within the ambit of the law.

Speaking for the APC caucus, Senator Kabiru Marafa said due process was followed in Ndume’s removal on Tuesday.

“I am a proponent of the Rule of Law. What we did yesterday was not a breach of the rule of law,” Senator Marafa said.

Recall that Ndume of Borno South was removed as Senate majority leader on Tuesday, January 10, as serious indications emerged that the in-houses crises in the ruling All Progressives Congress had taken a new turn.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lawan group seeks removal of Ndume, Na’Allah as Senate leaders •South-West Caucus spurns Saraki’s offer of  Chief Whip The Unity Forum in the Senate is insisting on Alhaji Ali Ndume...
  2. Ali Ndume sacked as APC senate caucus leader The All Progressives Caucus in the Senate has sacked the Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, as its leader. The caucus,...
  3. My removal as Senate leader shocking – Ndume Leke Baiyewu, Abuja Former Majority Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume, has said his removal from the position was...
  4. APC Senate caucus sacks leader Ali Ndume Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume was removed yesterday as the Senate Leader. Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, was replaced...
  5. Magu: APC caucus sacks Ndume, names Lawan Senate leader John Alechenu and Leke Baiyewu For speaking against the Senate over its failure to confirm the appointment of the Acting...
  6. Senate alone can’t impeach Buhari – Ndume Senate Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, on Monday dismissed reports of a planned impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it was...
  7. Ndume & Na’Allah Appointed as Senate Majority Leader and Deputy The Senate on Thursday has appointed its Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Majority Leader. According to Daily Post, Senator Mohammed...
  8. Ali Ndume removed as Senate Majority Leader, replaced by Senator Ahmed Lawan The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the upper chamber today Tuesday Jan. 10th removed Senator Ali Ndume as the...
  9. Senate Will Confirm Amaechi As Minister Without PDP Senators – Ndume The Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Senate would...
  10. “Why I Was Removed As Senate Leader” – Ndume Senator Ali Ndume has revealed the reason why he was removed as Senate leader. The Borno State senator said his...

< YOHAIG home