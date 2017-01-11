Ndume protests removal, seeks protection of Senate’s integrity

The Nigerian Senate was thrown into a rowdy session, on Wednesday, as former Senate majority leader, Ali Ndume, protested his removal by the APC caucus in the upper legislative house.

Ndume, who sat behind the new majority leader, Ahmed Lawan, expressed utter shock and disappointment at his removal.

He also warned the Senate that such actions should not be allowed in future because it casts doubts on the integrity of the Senate

“If this happened to me today, it could be Ekweremadu tomorrow, we must protect the integrity of the Senate.

“Three times, I offered to resign as Senate Leader, but you all wanted me to stay,” a disappointed Ndume said.

But the APC shut Ndume down. According to them, Ndume’s removal was carried out within the ambit of the law.

Speaking for the APC caucus, Senator Kabiru Marafa said due process was followed in Ndume’s removal on Tuesday.

“I am a proponent of the Rule of Law. What we did yesterday was not a breach of the rule of law,” Senator Marafa said.

Recall that Ndume of Borno South was removed as Senate majority leader on Tuesday, January 10, as serious indications emerged that the in-houses crises in the ruling All Progressives Congress had taken a new turn.