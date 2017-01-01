New Year: PDP tasks FG on economy

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to come up with viable policies that will revamp the country’s economy.
The party also urged the government to engage economic experts in the management of the country’s economy, so as to reduce the hardship in the country.
The PDP in a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said the country is presently in a recession because of a decline in government business and the bad policies of the current administration.
Consequently, the opposition party called on the federal government to “increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income and decrease mindless taxations which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.”
Furthermore, the PDP charged “Nigerians in this New Year to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition in the country by the Grace of God. The bad policies of the APC led government no doubt, have occasioned this economic recession with its attendant consequences of extreme hardship, starvation, deprivation, insecurity and rise in ethnic, sectional and political agitations for self-determination.”
It noted that “the ‘Transformation Agenda’ of the last PDP administration brought a lot of hope to Nigerians, the African Sub Region and our economy at large. Nigeria economy before handing over to the APC in May 2015 was declared the largest and the fastest growing in Africa (number 1) which is now nowhere near number 30. Why is that? Incompetence it is!
“It is no gainsaying that the PDP had better policies and programmes of reforming Nigeria’s economy to provide better living condition for its citizens well-being, which it did. We hope the government of the day changes its policies of high taxations with almost non-economic activity, while providing palliatives in 2017 to reduce the effect of the recession, and the country will be better for it in the coming years.”

