NEWMAP to tackle erosion menace in 5 Gombe communities

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Worried by the threat posed to the environment by erosion, the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), said it has identified five most affected communities in Gombe State for immediate intervention with a view to addressing the menace.

State project coordinator, Mr Bala Nayaya, made the disclosure on Wednesday during a visit to some affected communities in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the five communities which he said were critically affected by gully erosion have been selected out of 45 other communities for the commencement of the project toward addressing the problems of erosion in the state.

Nayaya pointed out that the project estimated at $ 508. 96m, was jointly sponsored by the World Bank, Federal Government and Food and Agricultural Organisation in collaboration with the state government.

While soliciting the support and cooperation of the communities affected by gully erosion toward a successful implementation of the project, Nayaya listed the five project sites as; Kumo general hospital-Jauro-Tukur stream erosion, Wuro-Bajoga-Barunde fingers gully erosion control in Akko.

Others are Gombe State University gully erosion and Federal Collage of Education-railway line gully erosion control as well as Gombe International Hotel-State House of Assembly Flood control.

He advised the communities to summit a registered association that would serve as a link at all times to ensure the success of the program, adding that all those affected would be compensated and empowered with capital to start businesses.

He gave the nature of the intervention to include civil works, water management and tree planting.

In their separate remarks, Emir of Kumo and District Head of Tabra, Alhaji Umar Atiku and Alhaji Sayoji Abubakar respectively appreciated the intervention by the agency while assuring their full support and cooperation for the success of the projects.

