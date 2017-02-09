NFF congratulates Dikko on The Sun award

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, has congratulated it’s 2nd Vice President and Chairman League Management Company, Shehu Dikko on his award as The Sun Sports Personality of The Year 2016 billed to hold on February 18, 2017.

Rising from their meeting on Tuesday 7, 2016, the Committee, hailed the ground breaking feats  Dikko has achieved in the administration of the LMC.

In the communique made available to Daily Sun Sports, the Committee, unanimously agreed on the need to intensify Super Eagles preparations for the Russia 2018 World Cup and AFCON 2019 qualifiers by approving two friendly matches to be played in March.

The Eagles are expected to take on the Teranga Lions of Senegal  who crashed out of the  quarter finals AFCON 2017 in an international friendly match on March 23 in London.

Nigeria has a date with  newly crowned African Champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon  in the continuation of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers at the end of August in Uyo.

The Super Eagles presently, occupy the top with six points from two matches, while Cameroon are second with two points.

Zambia and Algeria are on a point each with the overall group winners advancing to the World Cup in Russia next year.

