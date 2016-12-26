Niger: 10,173 vulnerable households receive N60 million

Posted December 26, 2016 6:48 pm by Comments

The Federal Government has empowered 10, 173 vulnerable households in 12 local government areas in Niger with  N60 million, an official had said.

Mrs Afiniki Dauda, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger on Empowerment and Social Protection, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Minna, capital of Niger, on Monday.
??
Dauda said that each of the 10,173 vulnerable households spread across 12 out of the 25 local government areas of the state received N5,000 each.

She said that Niger was among the eight states out of the 36 states in the country that was able get the database of the vulnerable households and they were paid the monthly stipend.?

Dauda said that without such database, it would not have been feasible to just work on assumptions.

“We have so far captured the database for the vulnerable households in 12 local government areas and by 2017 we shall be covering the entire state.

“?Chanchaga, Shiroro, Paikoro, Munya, Lapai, Agaie, Edati, Bida, Machegu, Kotangora, Wushishi and Magama Local government Areas ( LGAs) have been captured.

Similarly, she explained that they were able to achieve the feat with the N32million World Bank’s intervention that was used for logistics.

“The World Bank’s N32million intervention helped this office immensely in capturing 75,150 households out of which 10,173 are currently receiving their monthly N5,000 stipend” she said.

She said that by 201, the 64,977 ?that had not been benefiting would start to receive their stipends and, possibly, the arrears.
?
The scheme is geared toward? assisting the most vulnerable households within the country.

(Source: NAN)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FCT Elections: Vulnerable groups receive priority attention Vulnerable groups are given preferential treatment, as they exercise their franchise in FCT council elections. The post FCT Elections: Vulnerable...
  2. Flood destroys 30 houses, displaces 70 households in Katsina community No fewer than 30 houses were destroyed while 70 households were displaced in Mangwarori community of Dandume Local Government Area...
  3. Niger State Commissions Multi Million Dollar Mill & Rice Processing Company (Pics) NIGER/KOREA: A PARTNERSHIP THAT WORK Niger state Governor,Alh Abubakar Sani Bello, Thursday 8th December, 2016 commissioned a multi-million dollar Integrated...
  4. NAIRA DEVALUATION: Purchasing power of households shrink — Survey A survey conducted by a research firm, TNS, has shown that 66 per cent of households in the country suffer...
  5. Niger Governor Commissions 50 Million Naira Beji Electrification The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, has commissioned a 50 million Naira Beji electrification project in Bosso Local Government to...
  6. Experts Study Ways to Predict Areas Vulnerable to Oil Spill in Nigeria The issue of environmental degradation in Nigeria’s Niger Delta was the topic of discussion at a workshop in Abuja. Organised...
  7. Niger Govt. donates relief materials worth N36m to windstorm, flood victims Niger Government has donated relief materials worth over N36 millions to victims of windstorm and flood in 16 Local Government...
  8. Buhari’ll pay N5, 000 monthly to vulnerable Nigerians, not unemployed graduates – Presidency The Presidency, on Monday, clarified that the N5,000 stipend electoral promise will still be paid to the vulnerable and poor...
  9. Flood dislodges 12 households in Warwade near Dutse, says Village head Alhaji Ado Musa, the Village Head of Warwade, on Saturday said that floods had dislodged 12 residential houses in his...
  10. Oxfam 11 million Euros intervention to fight food insecurity in the North Oxfam has commenced the implementation of an 11 million Euros intervention fund to build and enhance food security in the...

< YOHAIG home