Nigeria, 7th biggest source of foreign students in Canada

Posted January 29, 2017 3:47 pm by Comments

(By Fred EzehABUJA)

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Christopher Thornley, has disclosed that Nigeria is the seventh biggest source of foreign students in Canada, contributing immensely to country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The envoy confirmed that over 10,000 Nigerian students gained admission into Canadian schools at different levels in 2015, a 20 percent increase from the previous year.

Thornley, addressing journalists at the 2017 EduCanada Fair in Abuja, acknowledged that the presence of Nigerian students in Canada had enriched the country’s educational institutions and society.

He said that each student that gained admission into a Canadian school represented a new link between the two countries that binds the ties uniting both countries.

EduCanada fair features representatives from Canadian educational institutions – universities, colleges and high schools – answering prospective foreign students’ enquiries on academic programmes and requirements.

“Foreign students and visitors integrate easily into our multicultural society. Canada is a bilingual country offering opportunities for English speaking foreign students to acquire knowledge of French and for Francophones to study in their mother tongue,” Thornley said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Westerfield College, Canada partner on foreign education By Amaka Abayomi WESTERFIELD Collegein partnership with the government of Canada, has launched the Canada FoundationProgramme, CFP, aimed at offering...
  2. Child Bride: Canada Wants Concrete Plan From Nigeria The Canadian government is appealing to the Nigerian government to come out with concrete plans to end what it described...
  3. Study in UK, Canada, Australia & more! It is officially about 4 weeks to the 2017 IEF!! Are you ready? Over 30 foreign schools will be ably...
  4. Canada eyes 300,000 immigrants to drive economy Ms. Leslie Norton, Asst. Deputy Minister, Sub-Saharan Africa Global Affairs Canada; Honourable Stephane Dion, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Vice...
  5. NUC Asks Students To Clarify Status Of West African Universities The National Universities Commission (NUC) has called on Nigerian students to get clarification from the commission before applying for admission in...
  6. Nigeria Has The Highest Number Of African Students In The U.S Nigeria has the highest number of students from Africa studying in the US with at least 10,674 Nigerian students. Other...
  7. Katsina pays N513m allowance to foreign-based varsity students KATSINA State Government has commenced the payment of outstanding allowancestotalling N513 million to 140 students studying in three foreign universities....
  8. ‘How Nigeria can gain from Canada’s uninterrupted 150 years of governance’ Calderwood HIGH commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Perry Calderwood has said that Nigeria can benefit from Canada’s continuous democratic rule,...
  9. Nigerian students to enjoy tuition free studies in Turkish schools By LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE ?Abuja – Due to the failed coup attempt in Turkey which has led to the closure of...
  10. KACCIMA targets more foreign companies for Kano Trade Fair The President, Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Alhaji Umar Dansuleka, said yesterday that the chamber would...

< YOHAIG home