Nigeria’s economic woes’ll soon be over – Buhari

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

President Mohammudu Buhari has said that the present economic predicament of the country would soon be a thing of the past. President Buhari said this at the 46th convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

President Buhari, who was represented by the minister of state on education Anthony Anuka, explained that despite the economic problems facing the country, the assemblage of Nigerians to mark the convocation has in no small measure fueled the belief that the general public share the agony of the present state of affairs in the country.

He noted that the university started on solid foundation and paid tribute to the founding fathers for the wisdom and ingenuity in establishing the institution which adheres to global concept and objective in Nigerian content, adding that the efforts of the management staff of the university cannot be over emphasised, adhering to the philosophy of restoring the dignity of man as the university has enlarged Nigerian society and the public in general.

Buhari commended the graduands, the honounary degrees awardees and the professor emeritus for their hard work, he urged those going to corporate world not to engage in works that lack meaning, works that produces useless or harmful products and works that services the bureacratic structure.

In an opening remark, the Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Entan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, said that Nigeria was part of the global society where sepratism and isolation finds no root but thrives on peace for the advancement of the country.

The monarch said that the university confers higher degrees, diplomas and hononuary degrees to superlative achivers which is a manifestation of the importance of accomplishment, adding that university would continue to be champion in research and learning, and will remain the leading university in Nigeria.

He urge all the graduates of higher degrees and diploma and honorary degree Awardees to be good ambassadors of this great University. He also congratulate the new Professors Emeritus for the enviable academic feats and he requested them to continue to play a mentorship roles to the younger generation of academic in the University.

Earlier his address, Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba said that the University admits a total of 2,023 post graduates to higher degrees and diplomas, comprising 365 doctorate degree of philosophy, 1,419 of masters degrees in different discipline and 239 in post graduate diplomas.

The vice chancellor said that the univertsity have solved the problem of inadequate social services, poor facilities, lack of staff innovation, and streamlined the academic programmes at both the undergraduate and post graduate levels, adding that the University has commissioned the ultra modern NLNG-UNN Engineering laboratory and Austin Avuru department of Geology complex.