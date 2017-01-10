Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial begins in Abuja

The secret trial of Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu may have commenced on Tuesday morning in Abuja.

Kanu arrived the court premises for the commencement of his secret trial amidst heavy security. However, journalists were barred from gaining access to the courtroom.

Kanu was transported to court in an enclosed Hilux van while an open Hilux with prison officers followed closely.

However, only journalists with Federal High Court tags were allowed to entre the court. Some of the jouirnalists had complained that the tags were not made available to them even when they had applied for it long time ago.

Kanu and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, are accused of treasonable felony.

The judge, Binta Nyako, had ruled in December 2016 that witnesses would be allowed some degree of protection.

“The counsels and the defendants will see the witnesses. The witnesses will have special entrances to and outside the court,” the judge said.

Mrs. Nyako also said the court would allow the witnesses to be shielded with screen-guards. She said the court would set aside two days for rehearsals on how the witnesses will come into the court and depart from the court.

The ruling was enforced, on Tuesday, with screen-guards shielding the judge, defendant and witnesses from the rest of the court.

Tuesday’s session is holding under tight security.

Some journalists were later allowed in after Mr. Kanu’s lawyer intervened.