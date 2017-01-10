Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial begins in Abuja

Posted January 10, 2017 11:47 am by Comments

The secret trial of Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu may have commenced on Tuesday morning in Abuja.

Kanu arrived the court premises for the commencement of his secret trial amidst heavy security. However, journalists were barred from gaining access to the courtroom.

Kanu was transported to court in an enclosed Hilux van while an open Hilux with prison officers followed closely.
However, only journalists with Federal High Court tags were allowed to entre the court. Some of the jouirnalists had complained that the tags were not made available to them even when they had applied for it long time ago.

Kanu and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, are accused of treasonable felony.

The judge, Binta Nyako, had ruled in December 2016 that witnesses would be allowed some degree of protection.

“The counsels and the defendants will see the witnesses. The witnesses will have special entrances to and outside the court,” the judge said.

Mrs. Nyako also said the court would allow the witnesses to be shielded with screen-guards. She said the court would set aside two days for rehearsals on how the witnesses will come into the court and depart from the court.

The ruling was enforced, on Tuesday, with screen-guards shielding the judge, defendant and witnesses from the rest of the court.

Tuesday’s session is holding under tight security.

Some journalists were later allowed in after Mr. Kanu’s lawyer intervened.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Video: Go And Tell Buhari I Said He Is Mad, Nnamdi Kanu Yells In Court At a stormy court session today, the leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, said the president can...
  2. Court Bars Journalists From Covering Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial A court in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, has barred reporters from covering the trial of the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous...
  3. Biafra: IPOB condemns advocates of secret trial for Kanu Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned, in strong terms, those advocating that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu should...
  4. Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal? High Court,Abuja has turned down bail application for the leader of the Indigenous People...
  5. Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial: “New Judge Is Buhari’s Sister” – IPOB Cries Out The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Tuesday, expressed total rejection of Justice Binta F.M Nyako as the new trial judge...
  6. Video: “Buhari can intimidate judges, he cannot intimidate me” IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, shouts in court Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, went berserk in court today after the judge presiding over...
  7. Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: Court approves shielded witnesses The Federal High Court on Tuesday in Abuja approved Federal Government’s request to protect the identities of prosecution witnesses in...
  8. BREAKING: Court okays shielding of witnesses in Kanu’s trial Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Justice James Tsoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja is on Monday allowed the proposed prosecution...
  9. Biafra: Kanu rejects FG’s request for secret trial The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing a six-count treason charge,...
  10. Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu Adjourned Till April 26 The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, which was expected to continue on...

< YOHAIG home