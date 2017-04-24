North East PDP chides Sheriff over row with Jonathan

Posted April 24, 2017 4:47 pm by Comments

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) North East Zone has dissociated itself from the actions of a factional leader of the party, Sen. Modu Sheriff,  where the later recently walked out from a meeting convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The former president was said to have convened the meeting in Abuja with a view to reconciling warring members of the party.

North East zonal chairman of the party,  Amb. Emmanuel Njiwah, stated this in a statement issued to journalists in Gombe.

Amb. Nijiwah, while explaining why the party decided to postpone its scheduled zonal meeting billed to hold Tuesday, the PDP proffered unreserved apology to the former president, describing the incidence as “unfortunate.”

“As members and executives of the PDP in the North East zone, we strongly stand by the moves initiated by the former President and encourage him not to relent in his effort and quest to find a lasting solution to the current challenges confronting our party” the statement added.

He explained further that based on security reports from Gombe State, the venue of the botched meeting, the zonal meeting of the party has to be postponed indefinitely.

“While regretting the inconveniences the postponement might have caused our members and all invitees we wish to also appreciate you all for the unflinching support you have always given to our great party the PDP,” Njiwa said.

 

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Goje urged to organise North-East Summit to address marginalisation A  former governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, has been asked to help put together a summit to address...
  2. PDP Zones Chairmanship Position To The North East The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its chairmanship position to the North East. The Zoning Committee...
  3. North-East Senators Say No To Imposition Of Senate President The North-East caucus in the Senate has declared that it would resist any plans to impose any candidate for Senate...
  4. Makarfi chides Sheriff over attack on Jonathan, Wike The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has chided the National Chairman...
  5. PDP NEC zones party’s chairmanship to North-East Ali Modu Sheriff, PDP national chairman The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) has zoned the party’s chairmanship...
  6. Iwuanyanwu, Bode George, Ekweremadu, Peter Obi, Umahi At South-East PDP Meeting Today His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the Zonal Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
  7. APC Registers One Million In South East The All Progressive Congress (APC) has registered over one million new members in south east states, it was revealed at...
  8. North East rehabilitation to gulp $9 billion The office of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday maintained that an estimated sum of $ 9 Billion would...
  9. Boko Haram: North-East youths urged to co-operate with security agents Following the recent spate of suicide bombings around Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the North-East region of the country,...
  10. Northern govs, leaders visit Saraki, Dogara over North East Leke Baiyewu, Abuja Members of the Northern Governors’ Forum are currently meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly to...

< YOHAIG home