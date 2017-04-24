North East PDP chides Sheriff over row with Jonathan

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) North East Zone has dissociated itself from the actions of a factional leader of the party, Sen. Modu Sheriff, where the later recently walked out from a meeting convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The former president was said to have convened the meeting in Abuja with a view to reconciling warring members of the party.

North East zonal chairman of the party, Amb. Emmanuel Njiwah, stated this in a statement issued to journalists in Gombe.

Amb. Nijiwah, while explaining why the party decided to postpone its scheduled zonal meeting billed to hold Tuesday, the PDP proffered unreserved apology to the former president, describing the incidence as “unfortunate.”

“As members and executives of the PDP in the North East zone, we strongly stand by the moves initiated by the former President and encourage him not to relent in his effort and quest to find a lasting solution to the current challenges confronting our party” the statement added.

He explained further that based on security reports from Gombe State, the venue of the botched meeting, the zonal meeting of the party has to be postponed indefinitely.

“While regretting the inconveniences the postponement might have caused our members and all invitees we wish to also appreciate you all for the unflinching support you have always given to our great party the PDP,” Njiwa said.

