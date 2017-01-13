NPFL 2016/17: Eunisell rewards Rivers Utd with N10m

Posted January 13, 2017 4:47 am by Comments

By EMMA JEMEGAH

Rivers United of Port Harcourt’s shirt sponsors, Eunisell has rewarded the team with N10 million for their performance last season.

This gesture was announced yesterday in Lagos at the club’s branded shirt unveiling by the Group Managing Director of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga.

According to Ikenga, the reward was a demonstration that the company is satisfied with the performance of Rivers United for coming second in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season as well as winning the Super 4 in Enugu.

“We are encouraged by the good performance of Rivers United and in keeping with our promise to stay with the club whether they fall or rise, we have renewed our shirt sponsorship agreement with them irrespective of the economic situation in Nigeria.

We are confident that their recent success provides them a strong platform to become not just the winners of the Nigerian Professional Football League but continental champions,” Ikenga said.

He added that Eunisell is happy to be part of football as its provides economic and social benefits to a society and pleased to be associated with the development of professional football in Nigeria, stressing that Eunisell is part of the foundation for the growth and future of sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Eunisell, Rivers Utd to renew contract Eunisell Group on Wednesday announced the opening of talks with Rivers State Football Club, Rivers United about shirt sponsorship contract...
  2. Sharks FC, Eunisell unveil new jersey Nigeria Premier League team, Sharks FC of Port Harcourt has unveiled their new Eunisell branded jerseys which will be used...
  3. Sharks Relegation: We won’t abandon the League – Eunisell Despite the relegation of Sharks FC from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, official shirt sponsors of the...
  4. Clubs Jostle for Eunisell Shirt Sponsorship Deal Three clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League are currently believed to be in battle to secure a shirt sponsorship...
  5. Dolphin FC and Sharks FC merge to form Rivers United FC, Rivers State govt announces The Rivers State Government has been granted permission by the League Management Company to change Dolphins football club’s name to...
  6. NPFL: Rivers United Vow To Fight For Title In Uyo Rivers United will be hoping for the impossible to happen in their last game of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
  7. LMC promises improved 2016/2017 NPFL season Nigerian football fans can expect a much improved league as the new NPFL season gets set to return.The League Management...
  8. Wike Splashes Cash Gift On Rivers United FC Players And Coach Rivers State Governor Wike splashes 500K Naira cash gift on Rivers United FC players, as Coach gets 1M Naira Rivers...
  9. Pre-Season: Roda’s Late Strike Denies Rivers United Victory Richi struck an opportunistic goal, deep into second half added time to achieve a share of the spoils for Spanish...
  10. Sakin confirms move to Rivers United Bolaji Sakin has teamed up with Rivers United from Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Abia Warriors. The striker joins the...

< YOHAIG home