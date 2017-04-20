NPFL: Enyimba, Abia Warriors win as Plateau Utd reclaims top spot

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Enyimba International FC of Aba yesterday continued their steady climb on the league table with a slim 1-0 home win over Remo Stars as Plateau United reclaimed their top position in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Stephen Chukwude, helped the Peoples Elephant keep their pride intact with his 41st minute free kick strike, while Joshua Obaje, Kabiru Umar and Jimmy Ambrose gave Plateau United their victory against Kastina United at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos.

Plateau United now have 34 points but with two games in hand.

In Minna, former NPFL champions Kano Pillars suffered their third straight defeat after going down 1-0 to Niger Tornadoes.

MFM FC continued their poor away form as they fell 0-2 to Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo

Akwa United opened scoring in the 18th minute through Alhassan Ibrahim and doubled their lead in the 31st minute this time through Ubong Friday.

In Maiduguri, El-Kanemi Warriors continued their impressive home record with a hard-fought 1-0 win against ABS.

The hero for El Kanemi was Samuel Mathias who scored in the 41st minute.

In Nnewi, 10-man Shooting Stars could not hold an early lead as FC IfeanyiUbah fought back to win 2-1.

Shooting Stars looked to be heading for an unlikely win after they took the lead on 21 minutes thanks to SundayFaleye.

But in the 58th minute, IfeanyiUbah drew level after Godwin Obaje converted from the penalty spot following a foul by Samuel Olabisi on Pascal Seka.

Olabisi was sent off for the foul on Seka.

With five minutes left, IfeanyiUbah were awarded another penalty for a handball inside the box by a Shooting Stars player which Obaje once again stepped up to convert.

Ebenezer Odeyemi grabbed the only goal of the game to return Tornadoes to winning ways after losing their last tie away to Shooting Stars.

In other matchday 19 results, a hat-trick from Anthony Okpotu sealed a 3-1 home win against Sunshine Stars, while Abia Warriors defeated visiting Wikki Tourists 2-0.

Matchday 19 results:

Enyimba 1-0 Remo Stars

Plateau Utd 3-0 Katsina

Akwa Utd 2-0 MFM FC

Tornadoes 1-0 Pillars

IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Shooting

Lobi Stars 3-1 Sunshine

El Kanemi 1-0 ABS

Abia Warriors 2-0 Wikki

