NYSC allowance review to wait –FG

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government has confirmed working with the National Assembly (NASS) towards reviewing the monthly allowance of members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) across the country.

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, who disclosed this, at the weekend, during his visit to the NYSC permanent camp in Darkingari, Kebbi State, said implementation of the new allowance would have to wait due to the current economic recession in the country.

Dalong said all the processes involved in the review of the corps members’ monthly stipend have been put in place, adding that what remained is agreement between the executive and NASS. The minister informed corps members that the federal government was committed to their welfare improvement, stressing that all mercenary would be put in place to make their service year a memorable one.

Dalung noted that many of corps members might not have been to Kebbi State but for the NYSC scheme. He, therefore, urged them to make optimum use of the opportunities in the state to build a good future for themselves.

The minister warned government agencies and other employers of labour against rejection of corps members for primary assignments. In his remark, coordinator of the scheme in the state, Alhaji Lawal Turawa informed the minister that the over 2,500 corps members in the camp had been of good conduct.

