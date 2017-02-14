Oba of Benin: Pray for Buhari

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku-Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II has urged Nigerians to pray for the good health and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday in Umegbe community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo, the Benin monarch also directed traditional rulers to pray for the President.

In attendance at the meeting were —  Igie – Ohen, (priests and priestesses), Oba N’ Amen, Enigies Odionwere -Evbo and all other traditional rulers in the state.

Buhari, who travelled on Feb. 6 to the United Kingdom on vacation, was also scheduled to see his physician during the 10 day trip.

However, since the President’s trip, the country has been regaled with reports, particularly on the social media that he is very ill, but which his media aides and other government officials have denied.

Oba Ewuare II said the President had good intentions to change the current economic woes of the country for the benefit of all.

He said that Buhari needed the prayers of all traditional institutions to govern the country in good health.

(Source: NAN)

