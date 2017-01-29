Obaseki promises to make Edo hub of agribusiness in Nigeria  

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured the people of Edo State that his government would make the state a leading agribusiness hub in Nigeria, especially by initiating strategies that would enhance agricultural development, create jobs and guarantee food security.

Obaseki made this disclosure during a three-day agribusiness workshop at the Randekhi Hotel in Benin City with the theme: ‘’Harnessing resources and opportunities to optimize agribusiness in Edo State.’’

Obaseki, while delivering his keynote address, advised participants to apply modern agricultural techniques in order to improve production as an alternative means to generate income.

“While we must continue to encourage small farm holdings to improve and obtain modern technology, we must address the policy of mechanization, characterization using technology’’, he explained.

He stated that the state government had promised to synergize with the federal government to revive and reclaim the nation’s arable lands, which have not been put into optimal use over the years.

He also unveiled some economic strategies, which according to him, include some key areas such as making land accessible for usage, providing security and infrastructure, driving agriculture from the top and not bottom, and giving the necessary support towards achieving the desired objective.

Also speaking at the event, Captain Osa Okunbor, a renowned farmer, noted that the workshop was timely and laudable even as he urged all the stakeholders to key into it and join hands with the state government to achieve its agricultural development plan with a view to bringing the state back to its pride of place.