Obaseki promises to make Edo hub of agribusiness in Nigeria  

Posted January 29, 2017 4:47 am by Comments

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured the people of Edo State that his government would make the state a leading agribusiness hub in Nigeria, especially by initiating strategies that would enhance agricultural development, create jobs and guarantee food security.

Obaseki made this disclosure during a three-day agribusiness workshop at the Randekhi Hotel in Benin City with the theme: ‘’Harnessing resources and opportunities to optimize agribusiness in Edo State.’’

 Obaseki, while delivering his keynote address, advised participants to apply modern agricultural techniques in order to improve production as an alternative means to generate income.

 “While we must continue to encourage small farm holdings to improve and obtain modern technology, we must address the policy of mechanization, characterization using technology’’, he explained.

 He stated that the state government had promised to synergize with the federal government to revive and reclaim the nation’s arable lands, which have not been put into optimal use over the years.

 He also unveiled some economic strategies, which according to him, include some key areas such as making land accessible for usage,  providing security and infrastructure,  driving agriculture from the top and not bottom, and giving the necessary support  towards achieving the desired objective.

 Also speaking at the event, Captain Osa Okunbor, a renowned farmer, noted that the workshop was timely and laudable even as he urged all the stakeholders to key into it and join hands with the state government to achieve its agricultural development plan with a view to bringing the state back to its pride of place.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Editors Seek Urgent Development Of Agribusiness The curtains have dropped on the day-four of the Nigerian Editors conference in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State,...
  2. Obaseki promises to introduce e-governance Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has stated that he planned to...
  3. Edo govt mulls setting up ranches for herdsmen Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, said on Saturday that the establishment of ranches would address the security challenges posed by...
  4. Obaseki Swears-In New SSG, Promises To Work With Permanent Secretaries To Cut Cost Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday sworn-in Mr Osarodion Ogie as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG)....
  5. Leadway Assurance excites northern Nigeria with Agribusiness Risk Management! This Thursday, September 22, 2016, farmers and Agribusiness practitioners in Northern Nigeria will have the opportunity of participating at the...
  6. Obaseki promises improved welfare, good leadership in Edo Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has pledged to provide good leadership that would ensure improved infrastructure development, industrial growth and...
  7. Benin Monarch tasks Obaseki on campaign promises The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has tasked Governor Godwin Obaseki to fulfill his campaign promises of creating 200,000 jobs...
  8. We will fulfil campaign promises, says Obaseki Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday assured people of the state that his...
  9. Edo 2016: APC Candidate, Obaseki Campaings In Atlanta & New York (Pics) The APC gubernatorial candidate for the September 10 Edo elections addressed a mammoth crowd of Edo people in diaspora in...
  10. Obaseki bans private tax collectors, promises better Edo Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki To instil orderliness in the system, the Edo government has outlawed private collection of taxes...

< YOHAIG home