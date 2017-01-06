Olamide rallies Davido, Phyno, others at #OLIC3

Afro pop sensation, Olamide, has made yet another statement with his ‘Olamide Live in Concert 3’, which held on Monday, December 26, 2016 at Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hosted by comedian AY and Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, the concert recorded one of the largest attendances ever in Nigeria – with guests ranging from some of the most revered dignitaries and socialites to A-list celebrities and personalities which include Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Oba Elegushi, 2face Idibia, Wizkid, Obafemi Martins, Yaw, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Toke Makinwa, Iyabo Ojo, Bovi and a host of others.

Baddo, as he is fondly called, thrilled the audience in a never-before-seen fashion as he performed some of his biggest hits including ‘Bobo’, ‘Eyan Mayweather’, ‘Turn Up’, ‘Stupid Love’, ‘Eleda Mi’, ‘Abule Sowo’, ‘Konkobility’, ‘Yemi My Lover’, ‘Melo Melo’ and several others with unbridled energy.

Olamide made three appearances throughout the night with his producer, Pheelz and got the same raucous reception from the crowd each time.

Other talented musicians and comedians that performed at the show included Naomi Mac, Wale Turner, Koker, Terry Apala, Dammy Krane, Pencil, Woli Arole, Seyi Law, Funnybone, Ushbebe, Viktoh, Adekunle Gold, Solidstar, Lilkesh, Ycee, Oritse Femi, Chidinma, Jesse Jagz, YBNL Princess, Mayokun, Dremo, Ketchup, Phyno, Pasuma, and Davido and others; taking the euphoria of the night a notch higher as the mammoth audience bellowed with delight.

One of the highlights of the show was the subtle DJ battle that ensued between DJ Consequence and DJ Enimoney. The audience could not contain their excitement as they cheered and danced along to the performances.

Olamide, who is renowned for his eccentric live performance skill, further enthralled the crown as he announced the release of his 6th studio album, ‘The Glory’ and performed hit songs off the album including ‘Owo Blow’ and ‘Who You Epp’.

Olamide Live in Concert 3 was organised by Right Entertainment, Achievas Entertainment and YBNL.