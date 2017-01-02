Ondo: Group urges Akeredolu to consolidate on Mimiko’s achievements

Posted January 2, 2017 4:48 am by Comments

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A group, the Yoruba Redemption Forum (YRF) has tasked the incoming governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, to consolidate on the achievements of the administration of Governor Olusegun Mimiko.
The group also urged Akeredolu to design a blue print before he finally assumes office as the fifth executive governor of the state.
The governor-elect had last week constituted different think tank committees to prepare reports for him on activities of different ministries departments and agencies (MDA) in the state with a view to knowing how to improve on them.
Akeredolu, who won the governorship election held on November 26, 2016 will be sworn in on February 21.
National Co-ordinator of YRF, Mr. Fadeyi Boluwaji who spoke in Akure yesterday stressed the need for Akeredolu to continue with some programmes of the Mimiko led government, especially the caring heart programmes.
Boluwaji also enjoined the incoming administration to discontinue with some programmes of the outgoing administration, stressing that many of the programmes embarked upon by Mimiko have no impact on the masses.
“There is an urgent need for Akeredolu to examine the programmes and policies of Mimiko’s administration and continue with only the lofty ones,” he said.
According to him, the state has the potential to grow because of its abundant mineral resources, but for the maladministration of the current government.
He urged Akeredolu to put the right people in right positions for his administration to succeed.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mimiko To Akeredolu: I’ll Ensure A Smooth Transition By February 2017 Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the outgoing governor of Ondo state has promised to ensure a smooth transition of the administration of...
  2. Mimiko Advises Akeredolu To Sustain Peace In Ondo Ondo state governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has appealed to governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu ?to be tolerant in power in order to sustain...
  3. Governor Mimiko Congratulates Akeredolu As Ondo Governor-Elect Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State on Monday sent his congratulatory message to the Governor-Elect, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN. Mimiko...
  4. Ondo: I’ll ensure smooth transition for Akeredolu –Mimiko •AD candidate, Oke congratulates gov-elect From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has congratulated his successor, Chief...
  5. Mimiko Working Towards Election Postponement – Ondo APC Candidate, Akeredolu Mimiko plotting to delay poll – Akeredolu Peter Dada, Akure The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo...
  6. Mimiko, Atiku, Yari, Obaseki, congratulate Akeredolu, APC over guber polls …as Oke concedes defeat   In a rare display of gallantly, the out-going governor of Ondo state and the chairman...
  7. Mimiko meets Akeredolu, promises smooth transition Peter Dada, Akure The Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Wednesday officially met with Dr. Olusegun Mimiko at...
  8. Mimiko Promises To Facilitate A Smooth Transition To Akeredolu The Governor of Ondo State Olusegun Mimiko, of Ondo State has promised to facilitate a smooth transition from his administration...
  9. Ondo election results: Probe Mimiko, Jimoh tells Akeredolu  Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The ousted Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has congratulated the governorship...
  10. Mimiko Wishes Akeredolu Success Ahead Of Tenure Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State has sent his congratulatory message to the Governor-Elect, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN). Mimiko in...

< YOHAIG home