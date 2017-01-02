Ondo: Group urges Akeredolu to consolidate on Mimiko’s achievements

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A group, the Yoruba Redemption Forum (YRF) has tasked the incoming governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, to consolidate on the achievements of the administration of Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

The group also urged Akeredolu to design a blue print before he finally assumes office as the fifth executive governor of the state.

The governor-elect had last week constituted different think tank committees to prepare reports for him on activities of different ministries departments and agencies (MDA) in the state with a view to knowing how to improve on them.

Akeredolu, who won the governorship election held on November 26, 2016 will be sworn in on February 21.

National Co-ordinator of YRF, Mr. Fadeyi Boluwaji who spoke in Akure yesterday stressed the need for Akeredolu to continue with some programmes of the Mimiko led government, especially the caring heart programmes.

Boluwaji also enjoined the incoming administration to discontinue with some programmes of the outgoing administration, stressing that many of the programmes embarked upon by Mimiko have no impact on the masses.

“There is an urgent need for Akeredolu to examine the programmes and policies of Mimiko’s administration and continue with only the lofty ones,” he said.

According to him, the state has the potential to grow because of its abundant mineral resources, but for the maladministration of the current government.

He urged Akeredolu to put the right people in right positions for his administration to succeed.