Ondo loses council chairman

The Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Council in Ondo State, Mr Agunola Omomowo, has been confirmed death.

Mr Bode Omoyoloye, the Special Adviser on Media to the deceased, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that late Agunola died in Akure on Friday after attending a prolong political meeting.

The spokesman, however, said his principal was not having any illness before his death.

He described the death as a rude shock to residents as the town was thrown into grief.

“He was not showing any sign of sickness before his death because he left Igbokoda to Akure for a political meeting with his Vice and the Secretary.

“After the meeting, he slept in an undisclosed hotel, but he slumped before he got to his car and died before getting to the hospital.

“He was a fine gentleman, easy going and generous to all since he became the council chairman,” Omoyoloye said.

NAN also gathered that the deceased walked to his car by himself but slumped and was rushed to the State Specialist Hospital in Akure where he died.

NAN recalls that the deceased was elected as the council chairman at the April 23 local government poll.

The late Omomowo, aged 61, hailed from Obe Rewoye community in Ilaje.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Abiola Omomowo, and six children. (NAN)

