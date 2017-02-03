Ondo loses council chairman

Posted February 3, 2017 6:48 pm by Comments

The Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Council in Ondo State, Mr Agunola Omomowo, has been confirmed death.

Mr Bode Omoyoloye, the Special Adviser on Media to the deceased, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that late Agunola died in Akure on Friday after attending a prolong political meeting.

The spokesman, however, said his principal was not having any illness before his death.

He described the death as a rude shock to residents as the town was thrown into grief.

“He was not showing any sign of sickness before his death because he left Igbokoda to Akure for a political meeting with his Vice and the Secretary.

“After the meeting, he slept in an undisclosed hotel, but he slumped before he got to his car and died before getting to the hospital.

“He was a fine gentleman, easy going and generous to all since he became the council chairman,” Omoyoloye said.

NAN also gathered that the deceased walked to his car by himself but slumped and was rushed to the State Specialist Hospital in Akure where he died.

NAN recalls that the deceased was elected as the council chairman at the April 23 local government poll.

The late Omomowo, aged 61, hailed from Obe Rewoye community in Ilaje.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Abiola Omomowo, and six children. (NAN)

BAA/DS/MST

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photo: Ondo Local Government chairman slumps, dies in hotel room Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State died in the early hours of today, after attending a political...
  2. Council chair slumps, dies in Nasarawa Karu Local Government Chairman in Nasarawa State, Godwin Chindo, last Saturday slumped and died in his office. The late local...
  3. Former Okitipupa LG Chairman dies at 40 A former Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Femi Aju is dead. The News Agency of...
  4. Kebbi Chairman of Council of Ulama dies at 66 Malam Umaru Ikah, the Chairman of Kebbi Council of Ulama has died on Wednesday at the age of 66. A...
  5. Gunmen kill ex-LG chairman in Ondo By Dayo Johnson, Akure BARELY two months to the governorship election in Ondo state, a former council chairman, Evangelist Niyi Pirisola...
  6. Oshiomhole suspends council chairman over financial recklessness Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Aigbodion, has been suspended for two months over...
  7. Ondo Police Suspends 2 Officers Over Woman’s Death The Police authorities in Ondo State have suspended two of its officers, Inspectors Oladipupo Fabunmi and Haruna idris, who were...
  8. PRP protests exclusion from Ondo council poll Supporters of the Peoples Redemption Party(PRP) in Ondo State, yesterday protested the adjournment of their suit on the exclusion from...
  9. Former Local Gov’t Chairman in Ondo State assasinated A former local government caretaker committee chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Niyi Pirisola has been assassinated....
  10. Ondo PDP council chairmen kick as Jegede picks form •Aspirant promises to justify supporters’ confidence There was a mild drama yesterday at the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...

< YOHAIG home