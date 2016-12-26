Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has attributed the capture of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram insurgents to the support given the armed forces by President Buhari.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described the President’s unflinching support to the Military as key to the success of Operation Lafiya Dole which led to the conquest of Sambisa forest, the main enclave of Boko Haram.

“On behalf of the government and people of Benue State, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment which has manifested in the defeat of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest. This again points to the fact that Mr President is keeping his promise to make all parts of the country safe again, and he deserves our commendation.”

The Governor lauded the resilience and bravery of officers and men of the military in the final crushing of Boko Haram in Sambisa and expressed optimism that year 2017 will witness greater success in the area of security to pave way for speedy development at all levels of government.

“Our beloved gallant troops have once more demonstrated what they are known for. We are proud of them and we salute their determination and courage”.

