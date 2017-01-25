Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the capacity of the Acting President.

Osinbajo became acting president after Buhari visited the United Kingdom for medical reasons.

The council meeting which is the first of the year 2017 has almost all ministers in attendance.

It started at about 10.02 a.m.

Minister of defence, Mansur Dan-Ali and the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun took the opening prayers before the meeting went into closed door.

