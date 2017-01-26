Oyegun planning to sack Tinubu, Atiku, others from APC, Timi Frank alleges

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Embattled Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused the party boss of an orchestrated plan to sack chieftain f the party.

In a release he signed and made available to journalists, he warned the National Chairman to stop running ruling party like a dictator, stressing that the plan by the chairman to review party’s constitution “is a grand plot against the national leader of the party, Bola Hammed Tinubu, myself and other leaders who oppose his leadership style.”

The National Chairman had, on Wednesday, set up a constitution review committee headed by the party’s National Legal Adviser Muiz Banire, with a charge to closely look at the provisions for discipline members he (Oyegun) described as problem within the party “to be speedily neutralised.”

“Chief Oyegun is vigorously working to ensure that he pushes out some prominent members of the party including the National Leader Bola Tinubu, myself and so many other leaders who have spoken against his leadership style which is now more of a dictator,” he said.

Comrade Frank also noted that it is shameful for the National Chairman to talk of indiscipline “when he has breached the same constitution more than any other persons. His leadership has breached party constitution several times, even as regard to National Convention which the party law states clearly that it must be held every two years.

“Oyegun is talking about indiscipline when there are several allegations of bribery and favouritism yet unanswered hanging on his neck.”

The APC deputy spokesman challenged his national chairman to tell the world how he plan to fill some vacant positions in the NWC when “he is talking of non elective national convention.”

He said if APC is a Democratic Party, members should be allowed to critises the wrong doing of the handlers.

“Some of us have prepared to meet them at the convention no matter the evil agenda they are planning against us,” Frank said.

He, however, called on other party members to look critically and reject the convention template as prepared by Oyegun led NWC, noting: “the template is designed to favour themselves and some view interest within the party ahead of 2019 general elections.”

Meanwhile, the party has warned its staff against begging and scrambling for money from visitors to the party’s National Secretariat.

The staff was addressed by the Director of Administration, Alhaji Abdullahi Gashua, as he handed warning to the staff that henceforth anybody caught with such act would be severely punished.

The National Secretariat of the ruling party is usually a heaven of sort for politicians who troop into it either to curry political assistance or government of the day’s support and patronage.

APC Secretariat staff, had in the past expressed displeasure over poor remuneration and delayed in payment of their salaries, a situation they said had turned them to ‘beggers at work’.

Infuriated by the continued begging attitude of its staff, the APC management held a discreet meeting with the staff onThursday and a stern warning was issued to all to desist from the act of begging for financial assistance from visitors.