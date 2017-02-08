Oyo govt. revives Civil Service Games  

Oyo State Head of Service, Mr. Soji Eniade, has drummed support for the re-awakening of the civil service games in all the civil service of the state.

Mr. Eniade said this while inaugurating the committee for the 2017 Annual Public Service Games held at the Conference Room of the Head of Service office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

The HoS explained that the introduction of the public/civil Service Games will rekindle the old tradition to boost the morale and spirit of all Civil Servants as well as serve as the required tonic for enhanced performance.

He noted that one of the major problems facing sports in Nigeria is lack of funds and posited that sports nowadays should be privately driven, emphasising that sport is 70 percent business and 30 percent entertainment.

He admonished the committee to make use of the civil service club as their meeting centre and allow the participation of designation officers from each ministry and labour unions in their activities.

He, therefore, commended the Commissioner for Youth & Sports, Mr. Abayomi Oke for the innovative and creative mind to supervise the youth and sports ministry.

Earlier in his address, Mr. Abayomi Oke, noted that the Civil Service games, which is billed to come up annually among civil servants, will create an atmosphere of social interaction and enhance cordiality among the workforce for better efficiency at work.

He further explained that it will be an avenue to re-energize the body and prepare workers for the task ahead, stressing that the exercise will go a long way to relieve the tension that characterizes the work environment and improve the mental alertness and productivity of the work force for improved service delivery in the state.

Oke suggested that the following games, Ayo Olopon, Draught, Scrabble, Chess and Ludo as mental games and Football, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Tennis and Badminton as physical games for participation.

