Planning : Fasttrack infrastructural projects, FG tells China

From Basil Obasi, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged the Chinese Government and private companies handling key infrastructural development projects to speed up in order to accelerate the nation’s quest for economic recovery and rapid industrialisation.

Budget and National Planning (BNP) Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma made this request to the Chinese Business delegation led by the country’s Ambassador, Zhou Pingjian, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, yesterday.

According to a statement by the acting director of information to the minister, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, Udoma told the Chinese delegation that timely completion of the Mambila Hydropower project, the National Rail Line project and key trunk ‘A’ Roads across the country would boost Nigeria’s economy and increase her Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ambassador Pingjian who told the Minister that the visit was a follow up to the recent one by the Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister, said China was ready to fulfill all her obligations to Nigeria on all agreements reached.

Reaffirming readiness for early completion of all infrastructural projects handled by China in Nigeria, he said his country was ready to mobilise giant Chinese corporations to participate in the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure as well as invest in critical sectors.

The Chinese envoy assured the Minister that China will continue to work hard to broaden and deepen her relationship with Nigeria with the aim of achieving win-win outcomes for the two countries.