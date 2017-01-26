Planning : Fasttrack infrastructural projects, FG tells China

Posted January 26, 2017 2:48 am by Comments

Planning : Fasttrack infrastructural projects, FG tells China

From Basil Obasi, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged the Chinese Government and private companies handling key infrastructural development projects to speed up in order to accelerate the nation’s quest for economic recovery and rapid industrialisation.

Budget and National Planning (BNP) Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma made this request to the Chinese Business delegation led by the country’s Ambassador, Zhou Pingjian, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, yesterday.

According to a statement by the acting director of information to the minister, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, Udoma told the Chinese delegation that timely completion of the Mambila Hydropower project, the National Rail Line project and key trunk ‘A’ Roads across the country would boost Nigeria’s economy and increase her Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ambassador Pingjian who told the Minister that the visit was a follow up to the recent one by the Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister, said  China was ready to fulfill all her obligations to Nigeria on all agreements reached.

Reaffirming readiness for early completion of all infrastructural projects handled by China in Nigeria, he said his country was ready to mobilise giant Chinese corporations to participate in the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure as well as invest in critical sectors.

The Chinese envoy assured the Minister that China will continue to work hard to broaden and deepen her relationship with Nigeria with the aim of achieving win-win outcomes for the two countries.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Udoma meets China Exim Bank official over projects funding The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, has commenced follow-up discussions with the management of the...
  2. China partners with Nigeria to boost food production The Peoples Republic of China has expressed its readiness to a partnership with Nigeria to boost food production in the country....
  3. China offers Nigeria $6b loan to fund projects •CBN, Zenith Bank back mining plant China has offered Nigeria a $ 6 billion loan to fund infrastructure projects, Minister...
  4. FG borrowing to fund targeted infrastructure projects – Udoma   Budget and Planning Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has re-emphasized that Nigeria’s borrowings are solely to fund infrastructure projects....
  5. Nigeria makes headway in securing China’s funding of projects Press statement from the Presidency Budget and National Planning Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, at the weekend, in Beijing, made...
  6. Kogi, China partner on infrastructure development Kogi State government said it will continue to deepen relationship with the Peoples Republic of China in its efforts to...
  7. Presidency ‘committed to Nigeria-China tie’ Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian • Promises counterpart funding for development President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Federal...
  8. Udoma leads delegation to China summit The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo-Udoma Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma...
  9. Buhari Orders Establishment Of Committees On New China/Nigeria Projects President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that technical committees be immediately established to finalize discussions on new joint Nigeria/China rail, power,...
  10. Buhari Promises Faster Action On Completion Of Hydro-Power Projects President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s will to give the highest possible priority to the rapid improvement of...

< YOHAIG home