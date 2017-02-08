Plateau govt orders shoot-at-sight on illegal miners

A report says Plateau State government has given an immediate order to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to shoot at sight illegal miners at Lamido dam in the state.

The NSCDC personnel will be stationed around the dam to ensure that the illegal miners do not have access to the area.

The order is coming following the drowning of an illegal miner on Monday.

The death of the illegal miner came barely a month after the NSCDC arrested four suspects for illegal mining in the dam.

The dam area became a beehive for tin miners sometime around 2013 following the discovery of tin while the construction of the road that leads to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) was on.

The Plateau state commissioner for water resources and energy, Engineer Jafaru Wuyep said someone drowned at the dam on Monday night when he tried to swim across to avoid arrest by security agents.

The deceased whose corpse is yet to be evacuated had drowned in the middle of the dam and efforts by security agents to rescue him failed.

Also speaking, the acting General Manager of the Water Board, Lambert Gonzuk explained that the activities of illegal miners were impacting negatively on the quality of the water and the structures of the dam, and all activities around the dam had been prohibited.

Just recently, six people were killed following a clash between illegal miners at Gyero village of Gyel District in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

