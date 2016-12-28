Police foil attempt to bomb Lagos

By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police said it has foiled an attempts by a notorious Militant group, operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun States, to bomb the 3rd Mainland Bridge, the longest Bridge in West Africa.

It was gathered, that a top commander of the group who was identified as Abiodun Amos, is alleged to be the group’s chief expert in explosive, was arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, who trailed him to a river bank at the Majidu area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The head of the group who is also known as Senti, is alleged to be a native of Ese-Odo Local Government of Ondo State,

Key police sources disclosed that two Ak47 rifles, hidden in a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag, was found in the possession of the suspect at the time of his arrest, while he led the IRT operatives to a vehicle parked discreetly within Ikorodu, where a large cache of dynamite and detonators were recovered from its boot.

Intelligence leading to the arrest of the militant it was gathered was generated by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), which was passed on to the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, indicating that the group was at its final stage of carrying out an attack on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The IGP who was said to be dazed by the report, swiftly directed his operatives at the IRT led by Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to commence full scale investigation and it was discovered afterwards that the group was actually planning to blow up the bridge at the end of November 2016. Further investigation revealed that the group has acquired large quantities of dynamite and several other explosives which would be used for the attack.