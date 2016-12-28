Police foil attempt to bomb Lagos

Posted December 28, 2016 3:47 pm by Comments

 

By Christopher Oji

 

The Nigeria Police said it has foiled an attempts by a notorious Militant group, operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of  Lagos and Ogun States, to  bomb the 3rd Mainland Bridge, the longest Bridge in West Africa.

It was gathered, that a top commander of the group who was identified as Abiodun Amos, is alleged to be the group’s chief expert in explosive, was arrested  by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, who trailed him to a river bank at the Majidu area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The head of the group who is also known as  Senti, is alleged to be a native of Ese-Odo Local Government of Ondo State,

Key police sources disclosed that two  Ak47 rifles, hidden in a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag, was found in the possession of the suspect at the time of his arrest, while he led the IRT operatives to a vehicle parked discreetly within Ikorodu, where a large cache of dynamite and  detonators were recovered from its  boot.

Intelligence leading to the arrest of the militant it was gathered was generated by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), which was passed on to the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, indicating that the group was at its final stage of carrying out an attack on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The IGP who  was said to be dazed by the report, swiftly directed his operatives at the IRT led by Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to commence full scale investigation and it was discovered afterwards that the group was actually planning to blow up the bridge at the end of November 2016.  Further investigation revealed that the group has acquired large quantities of dynamite and several other explosives which would be used for the attack.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police foil attempt to kidnap Allison-Madueke’s brother An attempt by a four-man gang to abduct Mr. Egedegu Agamal, a brother to the immediate past Minister of Petroleum...
  2. Police foil attempt to kidnap expatriates in Bayelsa A Nigerian policeman The Bayelsa Police Command on Sunday in Yenagoa, said it warded off attempt by armed bandits to...
  3. Police foil attempted attack on Arik plane, kill 3 suspects in Rivers THERE was pandemonium at the UTC Junction area of the old Port Harcourt township in Rivers State yesterday when operatives...
  4. Two ‘militants’ nabbed as police foil attack on Lagos community The police in Lagos Thursday foiled attempt by suspected militants to invade a community in Igando. Although the hoodlums allegedly...
  5. Police foil kidnap of Indian in Lagos, nab suspect The Police said in Lagos on Saturday that they have foiled an attempt to kidnap an Indian national in Ikorodu....
  6. Police kill three, foil attack on plane Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt THREE suspected armed robbers were on Monday shot dead by the operatives of the Nigeria Police...
  7. Police foil attempt to sell three-year old baby Nosa Akenzua, Asaba Detectives attached to the Delta State Police Command, Asaba on Monday foiled an attempt by members of...
  8. Police foil attempt to divert trailer with rice The Police in Lagos on Thursday said it had foiled an attempt by suspected criminals to divert and steal a...
  9. Police nab suspected robbers of Lagos hotel Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Lagos Command, have arrested four suspected armed robbers who allegedly raided a popular...
  10. Photo: Gunmen Rob Lagos Police Inspector, As Police Shoot Two Dead There was confusion on Monday on Okunola Road in the Idimu area of Lagos State after suspected armed robbers unleashed...

< YOHAIG home