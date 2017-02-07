Police recovers N100m allegedly used by Wike to bribe INEC officials

Posted February 7, 2017 3:48 pm by Comments

The Nigerian police has reportedly recovered the sum of N100 million allegedly used by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, to bribe INEC officials

The recovered money was said to have been seized from the arrested officials after the Rivers state election rerun.

According to a report, on Tuesday, the recovered money was given to the INEC officials as bribe.

Recall that the Nigerian police Special Investigation Panel arrested 26 INEC officials who served in the December 2016 Rivers state National/State Legislative re-run elections.

Details later…

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police Arrests 21 INEC Officials, Recovers Bribe Monies Given To Them By Wike – SR FLASH: @PoliceNG arrests 21 @inecnigeria officials in #Riversrerun, recovers bribe monies offered to them by @GovWike https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/821660829435170816?p=v...
  2. Police Arrest INEC Officer in Taraba for Allegedly Collecting N20 Million Bribe from Politician An INEC officer in Taraba State has been arrested for allegedly collecting N20 million bribe from a politician. According to...
  3. “Money Wike Used In Bribing INEC Officials” Displayed In Court By Police (Photos) The Nigerian Police Force has displayed monies recovered from INEC officials said to have been given to them by Governor...
  4. N23.3b bribe: Bank, INEC officials refund N408.7m More arrests are on the way in the probe of the huge cash some oil companies pumped into the failed...
  5. Rivers re-run (Audio): Wike caught allegedly making calls to INEC officials to rig election An audio recording making the rounds on social media has emerged of a voice alleged to be that of Rivers...
  6. Police panel arrests 23 INEC officials over Rivers rerun The police are holding 23 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials for their roles in the Rivers State rerun elections....
  7. Gov Nyesom Wike allegedly caught on tape arranging to bribe & threatening to ‘kill’ an INEC official (listen) An audio tape purported to be Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, threatening to kill an INEC official in the just...
  8. N23.3b bribe: INEC chiefs to face disciplinary panel EFCC quizzes 16 directors Some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have been summoned to the agency’s Abuja headquarters in...
  9. INEC officials got N23.9bn bribe from Diezani ahead of 2015 election Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Petroleum Minister Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) got at least N23.9billion from the former...
  10. Rivers rerun fake result sheets: Gov Wike says INEC, Police colluding with APC to ri RIVERS State Governor has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Police and the All Progressives Congress ( APC) of...

< YOHAIG home