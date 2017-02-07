Police recovers N100m allegedly used by Wike to bribe INEC officials

The Nigerian police has reportedly recovered the sum of N100 million allegedly used by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, to bribe INEC officials

The recovered money was said to have been seized from the arrested officials after the Rivers state election rerun.

According to a report, on Tuesday, the recovered money was given to the INEC officials as bribe.

Recall that the Nigerian police Special Investigation Panel arrested 26 INEC officials who served in the December 2016 Rivers state National/State Legislative re-run elections.

Details later…

Share